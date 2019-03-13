Luke Perry & Fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer’s Wedding Was Planned For The Summer

Luke Perry and his fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer, were set to be married later this year. The actor tragically and unexpectedly passed away earlier this month after suffering from a massive stroke, leaving Bauer behind as well as two children with an ex-wife. TMZ reportedly obtained one of Perry and Bauer’s “Save the Date” cards for their upcoming nuptials, which listed a summer wedding in Los Angeles.

According to the cards, which were The Great Gatsby-like in design, called for a wedding date of August 17, 2019. While no more information is available, the card noted that a formal invitation would follow.

The publication included an image of the card with a gray and gold color scheme. The top of the card bore a golden sun-like design with “L+M” in the center in a Naive Inline font. The bottom border was decorated with golden arches, while the center read, “Save the date for the wedding of Luke and Madison.”

Perry and Bauer’s engagement was never publicly announced, but a representative for the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor mentioned that she was among the loved ones surrounding him at the time of his death. She is a 44-year-old licensed marriage and family therapist, according to Us Weekly. As such, she specializes in working with people who suffer from anxiety, depression, self-harm, obsessive-compulsive disorder, substance abuse, and more.

In addition, Bauer has worked as an actress, appearing briefly on The Mentalist, House, and Crash.

It is unclear when Perry and Bauer began dating, but they were spotted together for the first time in April 2017 at the GLAAD Media Awards. They were very affectionate with each other at the event, holding hands and smiling on the red carpet.

Bauer spoke out about Perry’s death over the weekend following days of silence on the matter. The therapist told People that she wanted to thank everyone for their love and support as Perry’s loved ones cope with the loss.

“The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time,” she said.

Bauer continued on to say that she had known Luke for 11 and a half years, which were the “happiest years” of her life. She also thanked Perry’s children, family, and friends for their support.

“We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed,” Bauer concluded.

Perry was previously married to actress Rachel Sharp from 1993 to 2003. They shared a son, Jack Perry, 21, and a daughter, Sophie Perry, 18. His family came together at his bedside when the actor passed away. The four were also spotted having dinner together last week as they made funeral arrangements, as The Inquisitr previously reported.