Dua Lipa On Female Artists Having To Work Harder To Be Heard

Dua Lipa recently spoke out in an interview about female artists having to work harder in order for them to be heard.

According to NME, she was in discussion at ILMC’s Futures Forum event on International Women’s Day last week on March 8.

“It’s just one of those things – when you’re a female artist, unless you’re playing a piano or a guitar people think you’re manufactured, and you have to take some time to show people your stories and what you’ve gone through,” she expressed about females having to push themselves more.

“Sometimes it just takes a little bit more explanation and a little more time, but it’s something I’m willing and ready to do to be heard.”

Recently, Dua won her first-ever Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City, for “Electricity.” Lipa recently took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summery single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

Her debut self-titled album had eight singles released from it and has been certified gold and platinum around the world. This record was supported by a world tour which went across Europe, South America, North America, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East. The tour started in Brighton, U.K. and went through 14 legs. As well as her own headline tours, Lipa had previously supported Bruno Mars, Troye Sivan, and Coldplay from 2016.

In the same interview, she expressed there was a time where she struggled to fill music venues at the beginning of her career.

“It wasn’t so bad, because I wasn’t expecting anyone to be there anyway – and it definitely managed my expectations,” she told them honestly.

With all the success, Lipa was honored with waxwork in Madame Tussauds in London. The waxwork is a replica of her onstage at Glastonbury in 2016 with the same outfit and can be found in the Glow Room, according to Metro.

“I’ve been to Madame Tussauds a few times when I was younger and I took my family when they’ve come down from Kosovo and Holland and it’s always been a really fun experience,” she said on the night of the launch.

Since becoming a global act, Dua has managed to gain herself a loyal following. She boasts a staggering 27.3 million Instagram followers and posts nearly every day. A lot of her posts can be seen to have over a million likes and thousands of comments from her fans she calls “Loves.”