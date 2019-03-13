‘The Bachelor’ Fans React To Air Supply’s Confusing Cameo On Colton Underwood’s Finale

The '80s soft pop duo serenaded Colton and Cassie. But why?

The Bachelor fans are feeling a little confused the morning after — and not just because Colton Underwood didn’t end his season of the rose-filled reality show with a proposal. While ABC’s leading man is happily dating his final lady, Cassie Randolph, their first-ever appearance as a couple featured a soundtrack by soft rock duo Air Supply. Needless to say, the demographic for this show was a bit puzzled, and The Bachelor star appeared to be, too.

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss took to Twitter earlier in the day to tease the surprise musical cameo.

“Major musical guest on tonight’s LIVE season finale of #TheBachelor!!! Gimme your guesses…” The Bachelor showrunner tweeted.

Fans replied to Fleiss’ tweet with far-fetched guesses that included The Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Ariana Grande, and O-Town. But one clued-in Bachelor fan wrote, “Is this major musical guest by Bachelor standards or real life standards?”

Turns out it was by Bachelor standards. When host Chris Harrison excitedly announced the surprise musical guest with, “Ladies and gentlemen, Air Supply!” fans were confused as the throwback group took the stage. Colton and Cassie then began to awkwardly dance to the duo’s song “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All.”

After Air Supply’s performance, Bachelor fans took to social media to poke fun at the group and question why they were part of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor finale. You can see some of the hilarious reaction below.

If you watched the #BachelorFinale and were thrown off by Air Supply, you’re not alone. https://t.co/r2l1ILBk5X — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 13, 2019

???? This is all so painful. #TheBachelorFinale Air Supply? Who the EFF is Air Supply?! — Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) March 13, 2019

Please someone tell me and the other millennials who Air Supply is and why they are on #TheBachelor right now?!? — Megan Raposa (@mlraposa) March 13, 2019

Are they called “Air Supply” because they’re all going to need oxygen tanks in a few years? #TheBachelorFinale — Alex (@alexld3) March 13, 2019

who let air supply escape from their nursing home #thebachelor — farah (@farahwsalem) March 13, 2019

Air Supply performing on #TheBachelor. It just like being at a casino. — Scott Fox (@ScottFoxonair) March 13, 2019

While many of the jokes were about Air Supply members’ old age, in all fairness, singers Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock are only age 68 and 69, respectively.

Air Supply shot to fame in the early 1980s with a string of adult contemporary hit songs including “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” and “Even the Nights are Better.” The group has released 18 studio albums and nearly a dozen more live and compilation albums since first forming in 1975.

And while the ’80s soft rock “relics” may not be a household name today, they fit in kind of perfectly with the cheesiness of The Bachelor, even if it’s pretty obvious Colton and Cassie had no idea who they were and why they were there to serenade them.

Air Supply joins a long list of musical acts that have appeared on the ABC reality franchise since the 2002 inception of The Bachelor. According to PopSugar, past musical guests on the show include Train, the Backstreet Boys, Robin Thicke, Chicago, Boyz II Men, and even Dolly Parton.

Check out a recent Air Supply performance below.