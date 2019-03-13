Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Plunging Dress While Attending Event In NYC

Her sisters were grabbing dinner together back in Santa Monica, but Kendall Jenner had some serious fashion business to attend to.

The 23-year-old jetted to New York City to attend the opening of Edition Hotel’s Times Square location on Tuesday night, and she made sure to turn heads in a very revealing ensemble. Kendall dazzled in a patterned plunging dress that put her cleavage on display and also featured long sleeves and a cinched waist. The mini-dress allowed for her to parade her super-long legs and slim figure at the star-studded event, and she paired it with strappy brown stilettos. She wore her voluminous raven locks in a loose, sleek style with a center part, and accessorized the already very glamorous look with some gold hoop earrings.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was joined by her fellow IMG model and best friend, Hailey Baldwin. The newlywed, who recently tied the knot with pop singer Justin Bieber, rocked an equally-racy ensemble, consisting of a studded mini-dress that featured a criss-cross section over her cleavage and a plunging neckline, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Hailey, 22, decided to style her blonde locks into a classy updo, and she finished off the look with a pair of black pumps with clear lucite heels, as well as large double hoop earrings. The two besties started off their night by sharing a clip of the two of them posing in front of the mirror before heading out to attend the event.

“Girls night,” Kendall captioned her sexy Instagram Story.

Joan Smalls, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk attend the Times Square Edition Premiere. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Times Square Edition Premiere

She later shared lots of videos and photos from the night, which saw her reunited with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. One of her closest friends, Cara Delevingne, was also in attendance, and so were Victoria’s Secret models Elsa Hosk and Joan Smalls, and they all appeared to be having a wonderful time. Hailey also posted an adorable photo on her own Instagram page that showed Joan planting a kiss on her cheek.

Meanwhile, back in California, her four sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, were all engaging in a little family outing of their own. As reported by The Inqusitr, the four KUWTK ladies headed out to celebrity hot-spot Giorgio Baldi on Tuesday night for what has now become a rare family outing as they all have babies to look after. However, this may be one of Kim’s last chances to go for a night out with her siblings before the arrival of her new baby, so it’s no surprise that they all decided to dress up and organize a girls-only dinner.