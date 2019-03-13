Trump Thanks Pelosi For Anti-Impeachment Remarks, Asks People To Remember He ‘Never Did Anything Wrong’

In a new series of tweets, President Donald Trump thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the anti-impeachment sentiment she expressed in an interview earlier this week. However, he also emphasized that he feels he shouldn’t be impeached because of his many accomplishments in office.

On Wednesday morning, Trump took to Twitter to commend Pelosi for her interview with The Washington Post, where she stressed that she isn’t in favor of impeachment because she considers it to be a “divisive” measure in most cases. She said that impeaching Trump, in particular, is “just not worth it,” but added that it’s important to make sure he doesn’t get elected to a second term next year.

While Trump was “greatly [appreciative]” of Pelosi’s comments, he pointed out that people should keep in mind the “minor fact” that he “never did anything wrong” and that he has accomplished a lot since he was sworn in as president more than two years ago.

“The Economy and Unemployment are the best ever, Military and Vets are great – and many other successes!” Trump continued.

“How do you impeach a man who is considered by many to be the President with the most successful first two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’?”

Within less than an hour of posting, Donald Trump’s new tweets got thousands of replies from users, many of whom vehemently disagreed with his sentiments. Filmmaker and satirist Jeremy Newberg tweeted that the president’s definition of “most successful” first two years in office conveniently left out all-time high trade deficits, this year’s record-setting 35-day government shutdown, a significant increase in hate crimes, “major steps backward” in civil rights, and “the most divided country ever.”

Replying to Trump’s first post, Hill Reporter founder Ed Krassenstein tweeted that the president, contrary to what he said, “did plenty wrong,” adding that it’s still up for question whether these actions could be considered high crimes and misdemeanors worthy of impeachment.

Dems flock to Pelosi on Trump impeachment https://t.co/r3Zc4V8Zjk pic.twitter.com/dFJsdmuAsi — The Hill (@thehill) March 13, 2019

While Nancy Pelosi emphasized in her Washington Post interview that impeachment is not a practical solution when it comes to Donald Trump and his presidency, some of Trump’s other detractors still believe that the president needs to be impeached sooner rather than later. These include Need to Impeach founder Tom Steyer, who wrote in a USA Today op-ed on Wednesday that it’s “futile” to wait for Republican lawmakers to support a move for impeachment.

Aside from Steyer, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday that she disagrees with Pelosi’s anti-impeachment position, while also respecting the speaker’s opinion on the matter. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ocasio-Cortez added that legally speaking, the option to impeach is something that can never be “100 percent off the table.”