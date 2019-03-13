Bhad Bhabie Talks Wanting To Collab With Billie Eilish, Her Album, And Her Own Reality Show

American rapper, Bhad Bhabie whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, rose to fame following an appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016. Her catchphrase “cash me outside, how ’bout dat” became a meme and led to her becoming an internet sensation. With this exposure, she kickstarted a music career. She has released a number of singles, which some have charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Her debut single “These Heaux,” in 2017 peaked at No. 77 and has been certified gold in the States. Her follow-up single, “Hi Bich,” is her highest charting single so far, at No. 68. In 2018, she teamed up with Lil Yatchy on “Gucci Flip Flops,” which peaked at No. 79. That same year, she released her debut mixtape, 15.

She has collaborated with a number of big names — Clean Bandit, Charli XCX, Tory Lanez, and Ty Dolla Sign. Her latest single “Bestie” features Kodak Black.

In an interview with Coup De Main, Bhabie discusses new music, being in the studio, wanting to work with her friend Billie Eilish, and her own reality show.

Speaking about her writing process when making music, Bhabie reveals she always starts with the beat and then works around that with the lyrics.

She speaks on her reality show, which she has been working on with Snapchat. She explained it’s a day-in-the-life type of show. It’s titled Bringing Up Bhabie. According to TMZ, the show generated over 10 million unique views in the 24 hours after its debut.

“Sometimes it gets annoying, but I do like it! ‘Cuz like, I try to say stuff but then there’s a camera there,” she expressed on making the show.

She tells them that she wants to work with her friend Billie Eilish and knows that Billie wants to work with her, too, but feels her team is likely to stop it from happening.

“The thing is, her brand is scared of me! So like, I would love to, she knows I love her with all my heart, so it’s on her,” she honestly told them.

“I mean it’s not really on her, it’s more on her team, ‘cuz I know she would definitely love to.”

When discussing her plans for the rest of the year, she said she’s going to keep working on her debut album and hopes to have it released by the summer.

Bhad Bhabie’s Instagram boasts a huge 16.2 million followers. Her posts are met with thousands of comments and sometimes over 1 million likes. At age 15, Bhabie is one of the internet’s youngest sensations.