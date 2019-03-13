Ashanti Shows Serious Skin In A Hot Pink String Bikini

Ashanti put her insane body on full display in a tiny bikini during a trip to the beach.

Singer and actress Ashanti is showing off a whole lot of skin in a fun hot pink string bikini. The star shared new photos to her Instagram account this week which showed her rocking the skimpy two-piece during a trip to Maracas Bay in Trinidad as she walked around on the sand.

The first upload featured several photos of the “Always On Time” singer posing as she hit the beach while showing off her toned abs. The star walked away from the ocean with one hand on her head as her long blonde hair flowed down her back before then putting both hands on her waist for the second vacation snap while looking off into the distance.

The first set of bikini photos have already received more than 186,000 likes since the 38-year-old star shared them with her more than 4.4 million followers.

A second Instagram upload on March 12 had two photos of Ashanti during her vacation to the tropical Caribbean island posing for the camera while sitting on a branch in her skimpy but bright two-piece.

The photos gave fans a better look at her bikini, showing off that her bikini bottoms had three strings stretching across her hips while she opted to accessorize the look with gold chains around her neck.

Fans were clearly loving the star’s latest skin-flashing display, as the comments section was flooded with praise from Ashanti’s millions of followers who shared their kudos after seeing her showing off her body confidence on social media.

“This is actual body goals! Lawd,” one fan commented on the photo alongside a fire emoji.

“Ashanti u look beautiful and gorgeous,” another said, while a third commented on the new bikini snaps, “Beautiful as always and your body looks amazing.”

But Ashanti’s certainly no stranger to posing in a bikini on Instagram.

Moses Robinson / Getty Images for Bounce Trumpet Awards

As The Inquisitr shared at the time, the stunning John Tucker Must Die actress proudly flaunted her toned body while pulling a sultry and seductive pose for the camera as she lay on a jet ski while rocking another skimpy pink bikini during a trip to Turks and Caicos at the start of the year.

Ashanti previously opened up about body confidence last year in an interview with Hype Bae, where she revealed some of her secrets to accepting herself in her own skin.

“You have to be happy from within. So if you’re happy with a big butt or if you’re happy with a little butt, as long as you are happy, that’s what matters,” the star told the site.

“You have to be confident and love yourself first and demand that respect regardless of what anyone else thinks or has to say about it,” Ashanti then continued. “It starts from you being happy with yourself. Don’t try to please anyone else or become some kind of carbon cutout of what someone else wants.”