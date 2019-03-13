Julianne Hough Goes Braless In Racy Outfit For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Kick-Off Event

Julianne Hough celebrated her new gig as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent with a very racy appearance on the red carpet.

At the show’s “kick-off event” on Monday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where AGT is shot, the 30-year-old and her fellow judges poses for publicity shots and mingled with fans. She decided to go braless in a backless, black halter mini-dress for the event. She showcased her insane dancer’s body and toned physique in the revealing outfit, which also featured a slit on one side of the skirt, further revealing more skin around the thigh area.

She paired the look with strappy black heeled sandals that were embellished with silver stars, and opted for some very dramatic black eye makeup to go with the ensemble. Her short blonde locks were pulled back from her face in a wavy, wet style, and she stroke many different poses on the red carpet, often smiling and posing for selfies with fans. Jules made sure to post some photos from the event on her Instagram page, where she tagged her glam team.

She was also joined by actress Gabrielle Union, as both ladies take over longtime judges Heidi Klum and Mel B in the upcoming season. They will join returning judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, with Terry Crews, who hosted America’s Got Talent: The Champions, replacing Tyra Banks.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the two-time Dancing With The Stars champion said that both she and Gabrielle will bring “empathy” to the table in the new season.

“One thing that Gabrielle and I bring is an empathy and a compassion, because we have been rejected many times, and we know what it feels like. So before [the contestants] even come out, they should know we’re rooting for you and we want to see your best,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Her fellow judged agreed: “I love being a part of making dreams come true. As an artist who gets told no a lot, it’s nice to be a part of saying yes to someone’s dream,” the 46-year-old actress said.

Julianne Hough attends NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 official kick-off. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

And while auditions for AGT‘s season 14 are currently underway, Mandel has already gotten fans excited by revealing he witnessed the “most epic moment” of his whole time on the show, which says a lot considering he’s been a judge there since season 5.

“Nothing like anybody’s seen! People at home are going to be chattering. There is going to be more buzz than there ever has been,” he told Billboard. Unfortunately for fans of the show, they will have to wait until the new season premieres on NBC on Tuesday, May 28.