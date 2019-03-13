Hannah Brown Stunned By Bombshell Beginning To ‘Bachelorette’ Journey

Fans of The Bachelor had a sneaking suspicion that Hannah Brown would be crowned the new Bachelorette, but it wasn’t until ABC formally sealed the deal during the two-hour Bachelor finale that viewers were stunned by a shocking twist, which the new female lead of the popular reality dating series didn’t see coming.

At the conclusion of an intimate discussion between The Bachelor star Colton Underwood and his final pick, Cassie Randolph, where the couple discussed their future plans and the status of their relationship, the show dropped a huge bombshell — eliminated contestant Hannah Brown would be the star of the next season of The Bachelorette and that she would be meeting several of her newest suitors immediately.

Brown placed seventh on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. This makes her the first female star in Bachelorette history to star on the show without being among the top four contestants.

Brown had expressed her excitement at beginning her new journey as the star of The Bachelorette and viewers were treated to an intimate video depicting the moment show host Chris Harrison announced she had scored the coveted gig. Brown was still processing her feelings about appearing live as the newest lead star of the franchise when she noticed a flurry of commotion behind her and Harrison on the set.

It appeared that her new attempt to find love would be right then and there, on the set of The Bachelor Season 23 finale. Without warning, Brown would begin meeting some of the men who would vie for her love and affection.

The set was temporarily transformed into the mansion from The Bachelor, with a backdrop of the iconic house, plenty of plants and candles, and a set that resembled the place where Brown would have normally met the contestants for the first time.

John Fleenor / ABC

A stunned Brown tried to compose herself as the first men approached her, attempting to make an impression on the new series star. Her carefully constructed composure was momentarily broken apart as she fumbled her way through her first introductions. She met five contestants, Luke, Dustin, Connor, Cam, and Luke S., but the one who made the most impression on her was Cam, who rapped his way through his first moments with the reality star. That scored him a first impression rose, reported People Magazine.

John Fleenor / ABC

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that The Bachelorette will head into production quickly and will begin airing May 13. Prior to the show’s debut, ABC will air a two-hour reunion special on May 6 titled Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!

Brown was Miss Alabama and competed for Miss USA in 2018.