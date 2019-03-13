Selena Gomez Reveals She Is Nervous About Her New Music

This week, Selena Gomez released the music video for her latest collaboration with Benny Blanco, J Balvin, and Tainy titled “I Can’t Get Enough.” Now, Gomez has revealed to fans via her Instagram that she’s nervous about the new music that will be on her next album.

According to the Daily Mail, Selena was on Instagram live to her 147 million followers yesterday.

“I’m currently in the studio and it’s going really good,” she told her Selenators.

“I’m just nervous about it, honestly, ’cause I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial.”

This album will be her first release since 2015’s chart-topper, Revival.

“So I’m trying to be really really diligent and just patient with everything,” the “Good For You” hitmaker expressed.

“The album is coming very soon!”

The music video for Gomez’s latest single, “I Can’t Get Enough” has achieved over 2 million views in less than a day. The video sees Selena in silky pajama wear looking cute and natural.

Gomez has recently collaborated with many different musicians on her singles — one being “Taki Taki” featuring DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Cardi B. The single went platinum in the U.S. and was successful worldwide. Last month, she also appeared on Julia Michael’s latest EP Inner Monologue Part 1on the track “Anxiety,” which has gained over 25 million Spotify streams already.

Selena rose to fame when appearing on Barney & Friends in 2002, playing the role of Gianna. Her career was elevated when she got the lead role of Alex Russo in the Disney Channel hit show Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007. She played the character throughout four seasons over five years. The television series had it’s own Disney Channel Original Movie in 2009. During this time, Gomez was building her career as a musician with her band, Selena Gomez & The Scene. In 2013, Selena Gomez released her first solo studio album Stars Dance, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. and contained the hit single “Come & Get It.”

With an astonishing 147 million Instagram followers, we’re sure when Selena has a big announcement to make about her new album, she’ll let the world know that way. Her posts are liked in their millions and commented by thousands of admiring fans.

Recently, it was rumored that Gomez was dating Zac Efron, however, a source told US Weekly that Selena is focusing on her health and is not looking to date right now.

“Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family,” an anonymous source told them about the “Bad Liar” singer.