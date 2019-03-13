Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Put On A Racy Display As They Join Their Sisters For Glamorous Dinner

Kourtney Kardashian called it a “double date.”

And that’s sort of what happened when she and sister Khloe arrived together at the celebrity hot-spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Tuesday night to meet up with Kim and Kylie for a very glamorous sibling outing. Kourtney made sure to drive her own car for the family meet-up, and she arrived alongside Khloe, who just recently returned from a girls trip to Las Vegas, where she celebrated the 36th birthday of her twin besties, Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

As reported by the Daily Mail, 34-year-old Khloe turned heads in a long, figure-hugging snakeskin dress that featured a high neck and long sleeves, putting her incredible tall and fit physique (and her world-famous derriere) on full display. She topped off the ensemble with classic brown pumps and a black handbag, and wore her platinum blonde locks in a short, wavy bob with a center part. She covered her pouty lips in mauve lipstick, and sported a striking smokey eye makeup.

Her older sister Kourtney, 39, opted for a uniquely-shaped dress that put her ample cleavage on the spotlight. The mother-of-three rocked a striking gown that featured a plunging neckline and a blazer-like silhouette, which she paired with clear heels from the new Yeezy line. She opted for a very simple makeup palette, going for dark, lush lashes, and a dark nude lipstick shade. The two beauties made their way to the restaurant, where they met up with her other two sisters for a public family outing that is somewhat rare these days, as they are all busy working and taking care of their little ones.

Also pictured on arrival were 21-year-old Kylie, who turned up the heat in a purple figure-hugging, strapless dress that accentuated her tiny waist and hourglass physique. The ankle-length, taupe ruched dress was paired with clear heeled sandals, as well as a brown box-shaped clutch. The self-made billionaire styled her long, dark locks into a low ponytail, and opted for some simple makeup that included nude lipstick, contoured cheeks, and super well-defined eyebrows.

And soon-to-be mother-of-four Kim, 38, put her toned legs on full display by wearing a high-waist snakeskin maxi skirt that featured a huge leg slit, which she paired with a white high-neck bodysuit. She flaunted her super fit body and flat stomach in the revealing outfit, which she finished off with a pair of the new Yeezy clear heels. She styled her long raven locks in subtle waves, which she then pulled up into a super high ponytail. Kim opted for a light pink lipstick shade, as well as some rosy blush on her cheeks.

All along, there was one sister missing, but for good reason — Kendall was actually in New York City attending an event alongside her bestie Hailey Baldwin.