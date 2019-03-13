‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Flaunts Her Dancer Body In A Polka Dot Bikini At The Beach

Sharna's showing off her interesting bikini bottom tan lines.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Sharna Burgess is showing off her amazing dancer’s body in a fun polka dot bikini in a new photo shared to her official Instagram account this week. The stunning star proudly flaunted her toned assets in a two-piece while hitting the beach in her native country of Australia.

The new snap had Burgess showing off some interesting tan lines with her light blue bikini bottoms as she lay on her front on the sand with the ocean in the background on March 12.

The dancer – who’s been teamed with big names on DWTS including Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, Derek Fisher and most recently Season 21 winner and radio personality Bobby Bones – proudly showed some skin as she told her more than 845,000 followers that she was practicing a self-care Tuesday.

Burgess had her signature firey red hair tied up in a bun on the top of her head as she also opted to shield her eyes from the beating down sun with a pair of sunglasses covering her eyes.

She then tagged her location as being Australia’s North Bondi in New South Wales. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star headed back Down Under to her native country to become a judge on the Australian version of the dancing show.

Sharna told Entertainment Tonight at the time that she was both “honored” and “excited” to take on the new role behind the desk, but also confirmed that her new gig doesn’t mean her job as a professional dancer on the U.S. version of the show is over after she took home the mirrorball trophy last season.

“Though I’m taking it home to Australia for a few months and a new adventure, I will still be back for season 28 [of DWTS in the US]!” she said at the time.

But as well as being no stranger to Dancing with the Stars both in the U.S. and abroad, Sharna’s also no stranger to showing off her amazing body in a bikini.

The stunning dancer’s latest glimpse at herself in a polka dot bikini comes after she’s shared a number of swimwear snaps with her fans in the past.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Burgess has previously posted photos of herself in the sun in a two-piece.

But there’s no doubting that she puts a whole lot of hard work into keeping her body looking so toned.

Aside from dancing to keep herself in shape, Sharna told Us Weekly that she’s also a big fan of Tabata.

Rachel Murray / MaximExperiences

“You get so much work done so quickly and you don’t even realize it,” she said of the workout technique. “You’re sticking to a schedule, you can’t mosey about. You’re in and you’re out in eight minutes with this one.”

Burgess also shared that she likes to keep moving not just for her physical health, but also for her mental health.

“Physical activity relieves anxiety, calms the mind, the nerves and brings you confidence from the inside out where you can battle some of those insecurities, straight on,” Sharna wrote on her blog, per Life & Style. “Exercise is the space and time to push yourself and to feel proud of what you accomplish.”