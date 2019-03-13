Colton Underwood Gets A Neil Lane Engagement Ring For Cassie Randolph From ‘Bachelor’ Superfan Jimmy Kimmel

ABC's leading man didn't miss out on a free Neil Lane sparkler for his final lady.

Colton Underwood seemingly missed one of the biggest Bachelor moments: The engagement shopping spree with celebrity jeweler Neil Lane. While promos for Underwood’s Bachelor season showed him holding a ring box—with no ring in it—the ABC star told Entertainment Tonight he did meet with the celebrity jeweler at one point.

“I have met Neil Lane, yes… during filming,” Colton confirmed.

Still, Bachelor fans never saw his on-camera meeting with the famed jeweler, who has become a recurring cast member on the ABC reality franchise, and Colton never got down on one knee for a proposal.

But now Colton now has a ring box in his pocket thanks to Bachelor superfan Jimmy Kimmel.

Colton Underwood and his final lady Cassie Randolph appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the rollercoaster Bachelor finale to give fans an update on their relationship status. (Hint: Not much had changed since the live finale aired just two hours prior.)

While Underwood said, “I mean, we’re just, we’re confidently boyfriend and girlfriend,” Randolph added that the two are in a “pre-engagement period.”

Jimmy Kimmel then surprised The Bachelor lovebirds with a Neil Lane engagement ring that they can hold on to until Colton is ready to pop the question. The late-night host also suggested that the two get engaged on his show. The Bachelor star said he would think about that one.

But when Colton Underwood does decide to propose to Cassie Randolph, it sounds like he already has her father’s approval. While protective father Matt Randolph initially refused to give the former NFL player his blessing on an engagement to his daughter during her hometown date last fall, Cassie now says her dad “loves Colton.”

And it’s clear Cassie does too. While some Bachelor fans questioned her motives after she left Colton brokenhearted in Portugal, Cassie Randolph now seems to be all-in as the two take their relationship at a slower pace. While Colton has now moved to California to be closer to Cassie, the couple will not move in together right away as they continue to take their relationship day by day four months after The Bachelor filming wrapped.

As for his long-held virginity—a detail that been a major plot point in Underwood’s season of The Bachelor—the Colton’s Legacy Foundation founder is keeping the most intimate details of his relationship with Cassie Randolph a secret.

You can see Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the video below.