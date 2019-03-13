British Clubber Brands Conor McGregor A ‘Dangerous Thug’ After A Terrifying Encounter With The UFC Star

'I'm not going to lie, I was scared for my life – the guy is a lethal weapon.'

A distraught tourist was left shaken and “scared for his life” after a “snarling” Conor McGregor allegedly erupted in a volcanic rage and “punched” an iPhone 8 out of the British clubber’s hand.

The Daily Mail reports that restaurant manager Ahmed Abdirzak, 22, was attempting to film the MMA legend outside of a Miami Beach nightspot when McGregor allegedly took exception to this and blew up big-time. He is said to have stormed towards the terrified tourist and smacked the iPhone he was filming the UFC superstar on to the floor.

Much to Ahmed’s disbelief, the 30-year-old cage fighter allegedly picked up the handset and threw it to the floor before repeatedly stamping on it.

To add insult to injury, the Irishman was said to have retrieved the damaged phone and casually slipped it into his pocket before trotting away with the signature McGregor swagger and chuckling to himself. The iPhone is considered a vital piece of evidence because it is believed to contain footage of the incident.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Mail, Abdirzak explained, “I’m not going to lie, I was scared for my life – the guy is a lethal weapon.”

Berkshire, United Kingdom, native Abdirzak was partying with a group of friends at the super-club LIV in the swank Fontainebleau Hotel before the alleged incident occurred. Ahmed admits that the nightspot was his dream destination and described the place as really “high-end” with “insane” music.

“We saw loads of celebrities. The big U.S. rapper Blueface was performing live. We had a fantastic evening. There was no trouble inside. There was a lot of A-list celebrities there. Conor was probably the lowest there, nobody was showing him any love. The only reason I was looking at him was because I was from the United kingdom and he’s big there.”

Abdirzak’s purported skirmish with McGregor happened outside the club at 5 a.m. when he and his friends were waiting for a rental car. As he recalled, Ahmed and his friends noticed the star and shouted, “McGregor, McGregor, we’ve come all the way from London.'”

Ahmed then used a London street expression of friendship to hail McGregor — “Man dem McGregor.” This allegedly didn’t sit well with McGregor, who repeated it word for word in mimicking tones. He claims McGregor also began shouting lyrics from rapper Blueface’s hit song, “Thotiana.”

Ahmed whipped out his phone to record the spectacle and that’s when McGregor supposedly kicked off.

“I looked into his face and his eyes were bulging. He was so angry. I don’t know whether he was drunk or on drugs, but he looked f***ked. I just remained passive, I didn’t want to fight. Then with his right hand, he punched the phone. It was so hard I felt the impact through my entire body,” said Abdirzak.

Abdirzak claims McGregor picked up the phone before throwing it to the floor and stamping on it four times. He is then said to have picked it up before putting it in his jeans and doing his swaggering dance. He then headed back to his black SUV with his entourage.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

McGregor was arrested Monday evening and released hours later on $12,500 bond.

Abdirzak still hasn’t had his phone returned to him and believes it might still be in McGregor’s possession.

“As far as I know he’s still got it,” Abdirzak explained. “It’s got all my personal pictures of my mother and son that I will never be able to get back now. He’s a dangerous thug, very dangerous. He lives up to his name — ‘Notorious.’ He thinks the normal rules don’t apply to him.”