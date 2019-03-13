‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, March 12: Flo Throws Reese’s Money In His Face

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, March 12 states that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) reflected on the dinner party. Wyatt received a text message from Liam (Scott Clifton) who thanked them for the evening. Wyatt told Sally that she excelled as a hostess and that he was proud of her.

They then talked about Spencer Fashions. Wyatt reassured her that the deal was still going forward when she expressed some concerns. Talk turned to their relationship. Sally told Wyatt that she had given up on men until he came into her life. She said that she owed everything she had to him.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam talked about their evening with Wyatt, Sally, and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Per Soap Central, they marveled that Sally hadn’t shown any signs of jealousy towards Flo. They were interrupted by a knock on the door.

Tiffany (Maile Brady) was at the door. She was there to drop off some new designs. Before she left, she also told Hope how sorry she was about Beth. After Tiffany left, Hope told Liam that she wanted to get to know Flo better. She noted that Flo really wanted her to have another child. Liam encouraged Hope and told her that she would always be Beth’s mother.

Wyatt assures Sally about his love for her and his commitment to reviving "Spectra" fashions. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SivgX7MKIF #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/RuRJLMkXP6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 12, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) entered Flo’s flat. She and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had just decided that they would tell Hope the truth. Reese was upset that they would risk going to jail. Flo told Reese that he could not stop her. He told Flo that he had taken Hope’s baby to protect his daughter.

But Flo was not having it and yelled that he had switched the babies to pay his gambling debt. She started throwing a stack of money in his face as she screamed, “You did it for you!” Flo said that she regretted being sucked into the situation that he had created and it had been the worst decision of her life. She felt guilty for hurting Hope.

Reese said that he was a good man and that he was trying to protect Zoe from those “bastards.” He felt that Hope would have another child and they could all just go on with their lives. He wanted Flo to leave Los Angeles and encouraged Zoe to convince Hope to have another baby. He finally managed to convince Zoe not to turn him in, but Flo was adamant that she wanted to tell Hope the truth.