Kylie Jenner Puts Booty On Display Alongside Sister Kim Kardashian As They Head For Sister Dinner

It was a fun night for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Kylie Jenner joined her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian for a glamorous sibling outing on Tuesday night. While making their way to the George E Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Kylie and Kim had fun in the car together by singing some famous Kanye West tunes and sharing those clips onto their Instagram stories. And when they stepped out the vehicle, they looked insanely stunning, as per the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old makeup mogul flaunted her busty assets and perky booty in a purple figure-hugging, strapless dress that accentuated her tiny waist and hourglass physique. The ankle-length, taupe ruched dress was paired with clear heels, that are possibly from Kanye’s Yeezy shoe collection, as well as a brown textured box-shaped clutch with a clear lucite handle. Kylie styled her long, dark locks into a low ponytail, and opted for some simple makeup that included nude lipstick, contoured cheeks, and super well-defined eyebrows. She topped of her glamorous look with delicate diamond earrings and two rings.

Kim, on the other hand, decided to put her toned legs on full display by wearing a high-waist snakeskin maxi skirt that featured a huge leg slit, which she paired with a white high-neck bodysuit. The 38-year-old flaunted her super fit body and flat stomach in her revealing outfit, which she finished off with a pair of the new Yeezy clear heels. She decided to skip the handbag and go hands-free to the sisters dinner, and she styled her long raven locks in subtle waves, which she then pulled up into a super high and tight ponytail. Kim opted for a light pink lipstick shade, as well as some rosy blush on her cheeks.

And while the two sisters rode together to the restaurant, they met up there with the rest of the clan. Khloe, 34, turned heads in a long, form-fitting snakeskin dress with a high neck and long sleeves, putting her incredible tall and fit physique on full display, as well as her famous derriere. She topped off the ensemble with classic brown pumps and a black handbag, and wore her platinum blonde locks in a short, wavy bob. She sported a smokey eye makeup and mauve lipstick too.

Mother-of-three Kourtney also put on a racy display in a striking gown that featured a plunging neckline and a blazer-like silhouette, which she paired with clear heels as well. She also kept the makeup palette centered around nude shades by sporting a dark nude lipstick shade and lush eyelashes.

Of course, one of the sisters was missing, but for good reason: Kendall Jenner was in New York City attending the launch of Edition Hotels’ Times Square location with her best pal Hailey Baldwin.