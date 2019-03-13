Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake And Alex Lacamoire To Receive Honorary Degrees From Berklee College Of Music

Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, and Alex Lacamoire will receive honorary Doctor of Music degrees at Berklee College of Music’s commencement ceremony. Billboard has reported this from a press release from the esteemed music college on March 12.

Berklee’s president Roger H. Brown will present the degrees to them at the Agganis Arena at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.

The honorary doctorates will serve as a recognition for their musical achievements and influence and for their global impact that continues to last.

The press release also announced that students will pay tribute to the honorees by performing music associated with their careers. The ceremony will take place on May 11, however, it will not be open to the public.

“I am soooooo HUMBLED!,” Elliott tweeted with excitement when she found out she was being honored.

Her tweet was a quote tweet of an article stating she was the first hip-hop artist to ever receive an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music.

“Being honored in this way by my alma mater means the world to me, you guys,” he wrote. “I’m over the moon with joy and I’m psyched to be grouped with these legends! See y’all in May,” Lacamoire tweeted his fans.

Between all of them, 19 Grammy Awards have been won.

Alex Lacamoire has won four — Best Musical Theater Album for In The Heights, Hamilton, and Dear Evan Hansen. Last year he won Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media as executive producer for The Greatest Showman.

Missy Elliott has racked up five — Best Rap Solo Performance for “Get Ur Freak On,” Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for “Lady Marmalade,” Best Female Rap Solo Performance for “Scream a.k.a. Itchin,” and “Work It.” Her most recent win in 2006 was for Best Short Form Music Video for “Lose Control.”

Justin Timberlake has won a huge 10 — Best Pop Vocal Album for Justified, Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Cry Me A River,” and “What Goes Around… Comes Around,” Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “My Love,” and “Holy Grail,” Best Dance Recording for “SexyBack,” Best Music Video for “Suit & Tie,” Best R&B Song for “Pusher Love Girl,” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Can’t Stop This Feeling!”

Timberlake is also known for his acting roles in huge box office movies — The Social Network, Bad Teacher, Friends With Benefits, and Trolls.

He has embarked on four world tours. The latest being his “The Man of the Woods Tour” which he still performing on. The tour is set to end April 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena.