Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Couture Corset Dress In Latest Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian is still reminiscing about the time that she got to wear one of the most exquisite couture dresses by legendary fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from when she attended the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, for which she rocked a couture gown from the 1999-2000 “Les Méduses” collection. The one-shoulder dress featured a light golden pointy bustier, while the rest of the semi-sheer violet fabric flowed behind her, giving her a whole Greek goddess aura.

The beautiful dress was paired with a matching light golden bracelet and nude heels. Kim’s hair was styled into a partial messy up-do that left a few of her raven locks cascading down her face, and her makeup was kept simple in nude shades, plus a striking dark eyeliner. The 38-year-old thanked Mugler for letting her wear the magical gown, which she sported during the special exhibition opening party in Montreal about two weeks ago.

According to Vogue, the show started with a display of 16 of the stage costumes Mugler designed for the 1985 production of Macbeth. There was also an homage to the late George Michael’s “Too Funky” music video, as well as a celebration of femmes fatales and a whole section dedicated to his celebrity dressing, including the likes of David Bowie and Lady Gaga. The exhibit features many more of Mugler’s creations throughout the years, some of which have been revisited on red carpet events lately, particularly by Kim.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned heads when she wore that very revealing black dress at the Hollywood Beauty Awards, which was a Mugler creation, as well as the fake python number she rocked during her appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While in Montreal, she also donned a white minidress with a striking bustier, paired with Mugler’s signature large bracelets that are as much a part of the outfit as the dress and white heel sandals.

When asked about the different things that Mugler brought to the fashion industry, exhibit curator Thierry-Maxime Loriot explained he was known for creating freely, resulting in some impressive designs that set him apart from all the other designers.

“Mugler completely changed fashion history because he brought so many unique creations into the world, and this exhibition is good for people to remember what he brought to fashion,” Loriot told Vogue.