‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, March 13: Katie & Bill’s New Cupids

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) are in for a romantic surprise. Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will rope in the help of Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to get this former couple back together.

Katie Logan is a single woman but at least two people want to change her relationship status. Donna and Justin are trying to reunite Bill and Katie because they feel that these two still have a shot at love and just need a little help getting there. Justin knows that Bill is a better man when he is around Katie, while Donna thinks that Katie still has feelings for Bill. Both Donna and Justin also agree that getting Katie and Bill back together would also be in Will’s (Finnegan George) best interests.

However, they have not been able to set Katie and Justin up on a date until now. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that they will ask Wyatt and Sally for help. It appears as if Justin and Donna will call an urgent meeting with Wyatt and Sally at Spencer Publications.

Since Sally and Wyatt work in the building, Justin can quickly arrange an impromptu meeting. He and Donna will explain their objectives. They will try to convince Sally and Wyatt that Bill and Katie belong together. Katie feels very lonely at the moment while Bill deserves a second chance at love. It appears as if Justin and Sally will be successful at convincing Sally and Wyatt since they will agree to help with the setup.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Donna will confront Katie about her feelings. She will say, “You’re falling for him again.”

Katie remains adamant that she is not interested in Bill romantically. B&B viewers will remember that she and Bill have a stormy past and she does not want to go through the same heartache again.

“Bill and I have been married twice. Both times it didn’t work out,” Katie will remind Donna.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie and Bill will have a romantic lunch at Il Giardino. Chef Chambre (Tamar Braxton) will entertain Will’s parents and try to cater to their tastes. But Katie was not born yesterday and will soon realize “Someone is messing with us.”

Bill seems unperturbed that someone has deliberately set them up. In fact, he will counter, “I don’t mind at all.”

“It always feels good being with you,” the mighty Dollar Bill Spencer will admit to Katie Logan.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.