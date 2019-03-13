‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Wears An Unbuttoned Crop Top With A Thong In New Snap

Aussie Maxim model Natalie Roser is popular on social media for posting her skin-baring photographs and in order to keep her followers engaged and interest in her modeling career, she makes sure to post several risqué snaps every week.

This week was no exception, as the model recently took to her Instagram account and posted a snap which became an instant hit among her fans and followers. In the photo, Natalie was featured wearing a dangerously-short black crop top which accentuated her curves and slim waist. And to spice things up, the model left her top slightly unbuttoned to reveal her enviable assets – a move which set pulses racing.

To make her ensemble even sexier, Natalie paired her top with a skimpy thong which exposed a glimpse of her thighs while she left the rest to the imagination. In terms of her aesthetic, the model let her blonde, wavy tresses down, wore some soft-pink lipstick to accentuate her lips and applied a bit of a shimmer to her face to exude a fresh and youthful look.

In one of the pictures, she slightly tilted her head and flashed a beautiful ear-to-ear smile, while in the second one, she raised her arms to hold her hair in her hands and left her lips slightly parted to strike a very provocative pose.

As of the writing of this piece, the snap in question gained significant traction, amassing more than 20,000 likes and 300-plus comments which shows that fans are always eagerly waiting for the hottie to share racy pics with them.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Natalie is gorgeous, while another fan posted a heart emoji and called the 28-year-old stunner his “idol.” Another female fan commented that Natalie is an inspiration and she really looks up to her.

Prior to posting the said picture, Natalie treated her 1 million Instagram fans to an eye-popping snap wherein she was featured donning a halterneck-style bikini top which not only allowed her to flaunt her abs and thighs but also some serious underboob.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted, Natalie is not only famous for her figure but has also been an inspiration for a lot of her fans because she opened up about her battle with scoliosis — a medical condition in which a person’s spine has a sideways curve.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, the model said in an interview that her condition sometimes leaves her bed bound.