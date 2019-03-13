Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16

After failing to score away against French side Olympique Lyonnais, five-time UEFA Champions League winners FC Barcelona are favored to advance after the second leg.

One of the two teams that have yet to lose game, per UEFA.com, in the UEFA Champions League yet this season, La Liga champions FC Barcelona and French Ligue 1 third-place side Olympique Lyonnais, will see that streak come to an end in the most disastrous possible fashion — with elimination from the competition at the Round of 16, on Wednesday. Barcelona failed to score for only the third time in any major competition this season, in the first-leg match at Lyon. But the surprising French side could not put one paste keeper either — leaving the two-legged tie goalless as the two teams head to the Camp Nou for the win-or-go-home second leg showdown that will live stream from the legendary stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s FC Barcelona Vs. Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the iconic, 99,354-seat Camp Nou in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on Wednesday, March 13. That start time will be the same in France, which also occupies the Central European time zone.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 p.m. Pacific. In India, the Blaugrana vs Les Gones match starts at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 14.

Barcelona have won 26 of their last 29 home games in UEFA Champions League competition, dating back to 2013. That’s why Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir told Yahoo Sports that his team would need a miracle to win in Barcelona — but they planned to perform one.

French teams have not, historically, fared well at the Camp Nou in Champions League play, as the BBC records. In nine games, Barcelona have won six, with only Paris Saint-Germaine managing a 1-1 draw in 1995, and again in 2013. No Ligue 1 team has ever held Barcelona scoreless at the Camp Nou.

Nebil Fekir says his Lyon team will perform a miracle — a win at the Camp Nou. Alex Grimm / Getty Images

To watch the FC Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Champions League knockout phase decider stream live online from the autonomous region of Catalonia, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW, or download the Univision app to view the match on mobile devices. Univision NOW also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Barca vs. Lyon showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who prefer an English-language stream, live video will be provided by B/R Live, which offers the game on a pay-per-view basis, at a fee of $2.99.

There will also be a method available to watch the Champions League match stream live from Camp Nou for free with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required by signing up for a trial subscription to an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day preview period at no initial charge. Utilizing the free trial option, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg decider stream live for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the livestream, while in France, RMC Sport will stream the Champions League knockout clash. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the match live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. And in India, Sony LIV will stream the match live online.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. An extensive collection of live streaming sources around the globe for FC Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais is available on the LiveSoccerTV site.