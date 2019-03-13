Watch India Vs. Australia Cricket 5th ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, One Match To Decide ODI Series

After a record-setting chase gave Australia a series-leveling victory at Mohali, India now face one game to win their final ODI series before the Cricket World Cup.

With less than three months before the opener of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, defending World Champions Australia — who have not won a bilateral one day international series in more than two years, per CricBuzz — appear to be rounding into the form that saw them dominate global ODI cricket just four years ago. They now stand one win away from defeating India in a five-game ODI series on the host’s home turf, if they can win the fifth and deciding match, a 50-overs contest that will live stream from Delhi.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fifth India vs. Australia ODI match, with the winner claiming the series trophy in the big, pre-World Cup five-match contest, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday, March 13, at 41,820-capacity Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi, India.

In Australia, the match gets underway at 7 p.m. Eastern Australia Daylight Time on Wednesday, March 13, 5 p.m. Western. In the United States, that start time will be 4 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, 1 a.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

Watch a preview of the fifth and series-deciding ODI match between host India and visiting Australia, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

India took two of three in a series Down Under in January, and took the first two in the current series. But behind a rousing 84 not out from just 43 balls by Ashton Turner, per CricInfo stats, Australia came back in the fourth match to level the series by chasing down 359 with 13 balls to spare.

That successful chase was the fifth-highest in the history of one-day international cricket, per CricBuzz, as well as a record for Australia — and record for any team chasing down a total against India.

Ashton Turner of Australia took Man of the match honors in Game Four, for his 84 not out. Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the India vs. Australia 5th and final ODI, a winner-take-all game for both teams, from Delhi in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a monthly or annual fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country. And the India vs. Australia fifth ODI clash will be streamed in the United Kingdom by the U.K. version of Hotstar.

In Australia, Kayo Sports will live stream the match. Kayo also requires a subscription fee, but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel also will live stream the India vs. Australia ODI series finale in Australia.