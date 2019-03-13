Watch Bayern Munich Vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16 Leg 2

Last year's UEFA Champions League finalists Liverpool FC see their survival in the balance as they head to Munich to face Bayern after a goalless first-leg draw.

Knowing that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool teams have won 12 of 15 European games at Anfield, in the first leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie there, defending German champions Bayern Munich played judicious, defensive game, as DW.com reported, and managed to come away with a clean sheet. However, Liverpool also kept Bayern from placing the ball in the back of the net, and now the two teams will square off in Germany with no aggregate score — meaning that the winner of the second leg contest goes straight to the Champions League quarterfinal, which will be the eighth straight season of getting there for Bayern Munich, if they can outscore Liverpool in the match that will live stream from Munich.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 decisive second-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 70,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, March 13.

Fans in England and throughout United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 p.m. Pacific. In India, the Die Roten vs. Reds (that is, Reds vs. Reds) match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 14.

With his strike partner Thomas Mueller suspended for the match, the burden of getting goals for Bayern falls to Polish international Robert Lewandowski, who has netted eight in the current Champions League tournament so far, and 28 for Bayern overall, according to Soccerway stats.

Liverpool come into the decisive match at nearly full strength, with the one notable exception being central midfielder Neby Keita being forced to sit this one out due to what the club called “a minor injury,” according to Channel News Asia.

Thomas Mueller (r) and Joshua Kimich (l) are both suspended for Bayern Munich’s second-leg match against Liverpool. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To watch the winner-take-all second leg of the Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie stream live online from Munich, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Bayern vs. Reds match streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via B/R Live, which offers a live stream of the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match stream live for free, with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 face-off live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will stream the Champions League knockout stage clash. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. In many African nations, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. Otherwise, an extensive list of live stream sources for Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool FC around the globe is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.