‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: What’s The Verdict For Nikki, Victoria, And Sharon?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the verdict is finally in at long last for Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon.

It’s been nearly a year since Victoria (Amelia Heinle) hosted a girl’s night and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) broke in and began abusing her. The events of that fated evening set of a series of unfortunate events where the women decided to bury J.T.’s body instead of calling the police. Nikki, Victoria, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Sharon (Sharon Case) vowed to keep the secret forever. Unfortunately for them, things haven’t gone well from day one with their deep dark secret.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) impersonated J.T. to take down Victor (Eric Braeden) and terrified the women. When they thought they were in the clear, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) found a video of what they did, and she blackmailed the Fab Four. Ultimately, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) declared his love for Sharon, and shortly after that, she ended up confessing when he started asking questions about her phone bill.

Now, all the women have been arrested, and they had to endure a trial that led to Victoria reliving her abuse nightmare on the stands. After some tense waiting, while the jury deliberated, they’ve finally reached a verdict.

According to She Knows Soaps, the jury found all three women guilty on all counts in an unexpected twist. Rey’s mishandling of Sharon’s arrest, Victoria’s heartbreaking testimony about the abuse, and Nikki’s motherly love weren’t enough to sway the jury to their claim of self-defense. Of course, Phyllis’ statement against them after she made a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell) didn’t help matters much either.

When it’s time for sentencing, Billy (Jason Thompson) speaks as a character witness for Victoria. Next, Jack (Peter Bergman) gives witness to Nikki’s bravery and her fight with MS. Nick tells the court how terrible it would be to take the women away from their children. Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) begs for compassion and mercy for Sharon.

However, when it’s time for the sentencing, the judge decides to stick to the facts of the case and the women’s callous behavior after killing J.T. Because of that, Sharon gets three years, Victoria receives 10 years, and Nikki gets an unbelievable 30 years, which would essentially mean she’d live out the rest of her days locked up.

Of course, now Nick and Billy think that J.T. might be alive, and they set out on a mission to find him, which would mean the women are not guilty of murdering him. The Inquisitr reported that Thad Luckinbill filmed episodes recently, so Nick and Billy may be onto something.