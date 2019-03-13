‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Leo Drops A Bomshell On Brady, John & Diana Bond

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of secrets floating around Salem, and some will finally be revealed.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives will see Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) completely shock Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) when he drops a huge bombshell on him.

Leo will reportedly tell Brady that they are brothers, who share blood thanks to their mutual father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Leo recently found out that John is his father, at least that is what his mother claims, and he’ll want to tell Brady the news right away.

Brady will likely be stunned when he learns that he has yet another long lost brother, as John was revealed to be the father of Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) a few years ago. However, fans aren’t completely convinced that Leo is actually John’s son, and they believe that Diana may have bigger plans and other motivation for telling John he’s the father.

Meanwhile, Diana will be busy playing the role of loving and concerned friend to John after he finds his wife, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), unconscious on the floor of her office at the hospital.

John was very upset to find Marlena’s body lying on the ground, and will head to the hospital’s church to pray for his beloved wife. Diana will join him and pretend that she’s concerned for his welfare, but Days of our Lives fans know better.

Diana is actually to blame for Marlena’s medical emergency. Marlena collapsed after she ate a sweet treat filled with poison that Diana had left in her office claiming to be from Haley Chen. Now Doc’s life is hanging in the balance while Diana is trying to swoop in and take her man.

In the latest #DAYS, Diana is plotting to get her way. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/yegUb9OfSb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 11, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will question Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) about how the police knew where Haley was hiding. As fans will remember, Tripp offered Haley a place to hide out after Jack Devearux (Matthew Ashford) revealed her illegal immigration status to the entire town during a live, television mayoral debate.

Claire, getting jealous of Haley and Tripp’s obvious connection and friendship, decided to call Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) to tell her that Haley was hiding in her loft. Even then told police, and Lani and Eli showed up to arrest Haley.

In the latest #DAYS, Claire discovers Haley is staying with Tripp!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/yxXmKLDPFb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 9, 2019

Meanwhile, JJ Devearux (Casey Moss) feels terrible about the entire situation, and begs Haley to allow him to help her.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.