Olivia Munn Flaunts Major Cleavage In Emerald Dress With Dramatic Plunging Neckline

The Newsroom alum Olivia Munn consistently wows her fans with gorgeous updates of herself to Instagram, and a silly — yet sexy — snap posted by the actress on Tuesday is no different. Munn, who made jaws drop in an emerald-green gown, showed off her buxom chest and ample cleavage while rocking the attire which featured a dramatic, plunging neckline.

In the trio of pictures, Munn attempted to take some “glamorous” photos, but ended up making a series of silly faces ranging from exhausted to a little confused, blinking as the camera flashed. She wore her dark hair in long, loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders, and a dark green eyeshadow that matched her garb perfectly. The actress wore heavy flicks of mascara, as well as some sweeps of rose-colored blush that accentuated her flawless features. She topped the look of with some nude lipstick, emphasized with a darker lipliner.

The silk number featured flowing, bell-capped sleeves, and Munn accessorized the look with several chunky rings in silver. She wore simple, stud earrings, and opted to let the dress speak for itself by opting to leave out any necklace.

Munn made headlines last month when she shared that The Newsroom may be coming back after its untimely departure from HBO. The beloved show, lead by Alan Sorkin, followed the lives of producers, news writers, and on-air personalities as they dealt with the dramatics of breaking news, as well as their personal lives.

As Entertainment Tonight shared, Munn and her former costar, Tom Sadoski, have been talking with Sorkin about rebooting the popular show, and although everyone has hectic working schedules currently, there are “high hopes” that a revival will get off of the ground, and hopefully soon.

“Tom and I are working hard and Sorkin loves it, and obviously it’s his creation and I had such an amazing time on it. There’s been so much that has happened in the news and in media that we could really speak on, and it’d really be interesting to see what his take would be on it and what The Newsroom would do today,” Munn shared.

Munn, who graduated with a degree in journalism herself, recalled The Newsroom as a “love letter” to journalists, and enjoyed being a part of the portrayal of newscasters fighting to tell the stories they wanted to tell. Sorkin is also working on a West Wing reboot as well as his adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway, but Munn said that she and Sadoski have been doing their “due diligence” with the screenwriter.

As always, Munn’s 2.3 million followers will be keeping a watchful eye for the next update from the funny, gorgeous, and hardworking actress, as well as the next update on the fan-favorite series, The Newsroom.