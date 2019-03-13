‘America’s Got Talent’: Season 14 To Feature Most ‘Epic Moment’ In Show’s History

Howie Mandel and Terry Crews talk about a contestant who wowed everyone.

When America’s Got Talent returns for its 14th season in May, viewers will have to adjust to two new judges and a new host. As for the competition, fans can expect to see some jaw-dropping performances, including one audition that had all of the judges fighting to give the contestant the highly coveted Golden Buzzer.

Actress Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane) and former Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough will be assessing the talent on the upcoming season of the hit NBC series alongside longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. The two women replace Heidi Klum, who is working on a new unscripted fashion-based show with Tim Gunn for Amazon, and Mel B, who is reuniting with the Spice Girls for a spring tour. Meanwhile, Terry Crews, who just emceed the spinoff America’s Got Talent: The Champions, has been named permanent host following Tyra Banks’ departure.

Auditions are currently underway for Season 14 of AGT, and it sounds like the judges have already found a competitor who will make it all the way to the finale.

“I just saw the most epic moment I’ve ever seen on AGT,” Mandel, who has been a judge on the program since Season 5, told Billboard.

“Nothing like anybody’s seen! People at home are going to be chattering. There is going to be more buzz than there ever has been.”

Master of ceremonies Crews completely agrees and said, “I really feel like it will be one of the most viral things in history.”

While the two men wouldn’t share any details on the contestant’s act since they want everyone to tune in to the show in May, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star did reveal that all of the judges wanted to slam the Golden Buzzer, which automatically propels the performer straight to the quarterfinals. Newcomer Union reached the buzzer the fastest, though, and will get to take all of the credit as the competitor moves forward on AGT.

“It was massive,” added Crews.

America’s Got Talent has been the No. 1 summer alternative show since the series began in 2006. Season 13, which aired in 2018, averaged 14 million viewers per episode and saw magician Shin Lim win it all. Lim was also crowned the winner of the inaugural season of AGT: The Champions, which aired earlier this year and was also a ratings juggernaut for the peacock network.

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, May 28, at 8 p.m.