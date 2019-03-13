Felicity Huffman Was Arrested At Gunpoint And Slapped With $250,000 Bond

Felicity Huffman was arrested on Tuesday by seven armed FBI agents with their guns drawn for her part in the alleged college bribery scandal that rocked Hollywood, according to TMZ.

As The Inquisitr reported previously, Huffman was indicted on Tuesday for a scheme to help students get into Ivy League colleges. New details from TMZ reveal that agents showed up in the early morning hours at Huffman’s house where she, her husband William H. Macy, and her two daughters were sleeping. An FBI source said that drawing guns is a standard precaution.

Huffman was ordered out of the house, which she complied with, and was taken into custody. A source close to the family told the news outlet that Huffman would have surrendered peacefully if she was given the option.

Huffman appeared in court today and was charged with mail fraud and honest mail services fraud and was given a $250,o00 bond, according to The Blast. Her husband was in court with her and agreed to be the signatory on the bond.

As for her alleged co-conspirator, Lori Loughlin is expected to turn herself in to authorities on Wednesday after she gets back from filming in Vancouver, Canada. FBI agents showed up at the Fuller House actresses home on Tuesday morning and arrested her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli. His bond was set at $1 million, and he used his home as collateral to make the hefty amount.

Huffman is accused of taking part in a scam to help high school seniors cheat on their college entrance exams. The 56-year allegedly paid $15,000 to help her eldest daughter get into college and falsely improve her entrance scores.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts reads.

Loughlin is said to have paid $500,000 to make it appear as though her daughter was part of her school’s rowing team.

There are around 50 other people also indicted in the fraud scheme, some of whom are alleged to have paid up to $6 million to get their kids into college, according to People.

“This case is about the widening corruption of elite college admissions through the steady application of wealth combined with fraud,” the AG said, according to CNN.