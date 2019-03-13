‘The Bachelor’: Colton Underwood Refuses To Reveal If He’s Still A Virgin

The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood ended his run on Tuesday night, by winning Cassie Randolph back, and announced that the two were going strong, despite the fact that they are not engaged.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Chris Harrison sat down with Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph on Tuesday night during the live finale special. The pair dished on their relationship and how they are happily dating, and said that they will be living in the same city.

However, Harrison couldn’t help but ask the biggest question on fans’ minds. Did Colton lose his virginity after landing his dream girl? Although Underwood has been extremely open about his choice to remain a virgin until he was 100 percent in love and sure of a woman he was in a relationship with, he decided not to give away the details of his private life with Cassie.

“It’s something that we’re going to keep to ourselves,” Underwood stated, adding that although he’s been transparent about his virginity, there are two people in the relationship and that he didn’t want to divulge the personal details of their intimate life.

“I’ll take that as a yes,” Chris Harrison said laughing, as the rest of the crowd erupted in laughter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Colton Underwood revealed his virginity secret while vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart during The Bachelorette. Later, Colton spoke out about his confession via his Instagram account.

“On tonight’s episode I talk about something I typically avoid talking about at all costs, but it was appropriate for me to bring up. It’s something that I don’t talk about very often and something that only a handful of people know. I considered it a gift and a curse for many years, but finally have come to terms about standing up for who I am and the details that make me, me,” Underwood told his fans via social media.

Colton went on to reveal that he understands what it means to have to hide your truth out of fear of being judged, and wants everyone to know that they don’t have to be ashamed of who they are.

Underwood then asked that fans respect his life choices and revealed his love for Bachelor Nation.

Now that The Bachelor is over, fans will have a bit of wait until they get to see Hannah B. take her journey as the brand new Bachelorette, likely with Colton Underwood’s full support.