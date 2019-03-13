Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Daughter Gives Sweet Kiss To Her Growing Baby Bump

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been keeping fans updated on her latest pregnancy by sharing snaps of her ever-growing baby bump to Instagram. In an adorable twist on these sweet moments, Polizzi’s daughter, Giovanna, jumped in the pic to give her mom’s belly a kiss, showing off her excitement over becoming a big sister.

In the shot, the reality starlet looked fresh out of the shower while she rocked a black sports bra and matching maternity leggings. The mother and daughter duo looked as if they were ready to tuck the youngest member, for now, of the family into bed, as Giovanna looked cozy in her pink pajamas while carrying a comfy looking blanket and stuffed unicorn.

Polizzi might be inching toward her due date, but that hasn’t stopped her from staying hard at work. She frequently hits the gym for some serious-looking workout sessions, and continues to work hard on her boutique that features clothing, accessories, swimsuits, and shoes — all while being a hands-on mom to her two children.

Earlier this month, Polizzi told People Magazine that when her baby boy arrives, she plans on getting back to work immediately. Though she admitted that she will take “a few days off,” once baby number 3 is settled, it’s back to business for the reality star.

“I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better,” Polizzi said, while also sharing that the thought of even taking a short amount of time off was stressing her out.

Polizzi also gushed how big brother Lorenzo, and soon to be big sister Giovanna, are over the moon about the newest addition to the family that the Jersey Shore alum shares with her husband, Jionni LaValle. Polizzi revealed while she revealed that the kids have been talking to and kissing her belly while telling their little brother about their day.

“My daughter, [when] she has food, she’ll put it by my belly [to] ‘feed’ the baby. It’s so cute.”

Though this pregnancy has been a tough one for the reality star — as she also revealed to People that she’s been frequently tired and feeling bouts of morning sickness — she’s also been making times for her friends, including her best friend, Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Though Polizzi was physically absent from Farley’s 33rd birthday bash in Atlantic City, thrown by their Jersey Shore roommate Pauly DelVecchio, the gang made sure to include their pregnant friend by making large, cardboard cutouts of her face that they carried around during the festivities.

Polizzi said that though she had to miss the fun, she planned on taking Farley out for her birthday, so that the two could celebrate with a quiet evening together, and that they would continue to get their kids together for fun play dates.