Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Puts Her Booty On Display In Underwear Instagram Photo

Maya Stepper took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a sizzling collage of herself showcasing two different pairs of underwear, in a post that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

The post in question combines two images of the 27-year-old model donning Victoria’s Secret underwear. In the left image, the German model is rocking navy blue lace hipster panties that sit low on the model’s frame, helping accentuate her itty bitty waist and wide hips as she has her body toward the camera.

On the right, Stepper has her back to the camera, making her booty the center of the photo. In this image, the model is wearing a leopard print tanga brief featuring two thin black straps on either side that also sit low on her hips, once again highlighting her slender physique as well as perky derriere.

In both images, Stepper is wearing a black crop top that stops at about a palm above her bellybutton, putting her incredibly toned abs on full display. She is wearing her strawberry blonde hair in a middle part and down in natural, loose waves that fall over her shoulders and onto her chest.

She is wearing a light brown eyeshadow on her upper lids, subtly highlighting her hazel eyes. Her lips are in a nude tone, while a little bronzer helps accentuate her cheekbones.

The post, which she shared with her 591,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,500 likes and more than 170 comments within about eight hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to compliment her gorgeous looks and share their admiration for the German model.

“So well deserved! So excited for you,” one user wrote, in a comment paired with a heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous, such a babe,” another one chimed in.

In an interview with C-Heads from 2016, Stepper admitted that the hardest part about being in the industry is the challenge of staying true to herself and remembering that you are unique.

“To stay true to yourself and accept that you will never be everyone’s choice and that’s a good thing because you are unique. Never forget that,” she said.

She also offered her take on what constitutes true beauty, giving a powerful insight.

“Beauty is all about attitude. A positive mind gives you a glow that no make up can ever create,” the model told the publication.