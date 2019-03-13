Rob Lowe’s Son Slams Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman On Twitter, Calls Scandal ‘Really, Really Gross’

Just about anyone and everyone is criticizing Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman for their part in the college bribery scandal.

Rob Lowe’s son, John Owen Lowe, is just the latest celebrity to speak out about the scandal that rocked the country earlier today. Rather than speaking publicly on the issue, Lowe decided to take to social media to share his thoughts on the whole ordeal. And while Lowe did not specifically mention Loughlin or Huffman by name, he made it very clear that he was talking about them as well as the 48 other parents who were caught in the scandal.

“I studied for MONTHS for the SAT. Twice, sometimes three times a week. Tons of practice tests. Ended up taking the SAT multiple times as well. College apps were no joke… the amount of stress kids put into that to potentially lose a spot to someone unfairly is horrible,” he tweeted.

“And let me say: I’m incredibly grateful that I had the privilege and opportunity to have a tutor and to afford practice test programs. A lot of kids don’t. And to think of them losing their chance at their dream school to someone undeserving is really, really gross.”

And once Rob Lowe himself caught wind of his son’s tweet, he took the opportunity to share his own thoughts on the matter while throwing a bit of shade in the process.

“Very proud of my honest, hardworking sons,” he wrote.

Of course, John is a graduate of the prestigious Stanford University and you can definitely see that from his Twitter page, he is really proud of it. Shortly after the rant against the bribery scandal, Lowe also shared a photo of himself, his mother, his father, and his brother, at his graduation ceremony.

Along with the image, he also shared a telling caption that reiterates his thoughts on the whole mess, saying that he is still proud of his achievement and applauded everyone else who has earned their accomplishments. He said that he feels really bad for all the people who were not allowed the opportunity to do the same as him.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are now at the center of a scandal involving their teenage daughters. The scam involved up to $6.5 million from up to 50 parents who paid to get their children into prestigious schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, University of Southern California, UCLA, and the University of Texas. The parents essentially paid money that would either go to an SAT or ACT administrator or a college athletic coach who would then make a fake profile of the student to get them into the school.

The FBI has been investigating the scandal for over a year and fittingly used the name “Varsity Blues.”