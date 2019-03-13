Howard Stern To Release Tell-All Book Focused Partially To Artie Lange

The release date for Howard Stern's tell all book has been set for May 14, 2019.

Howard Stern has done a lot of outrageous and over the top things throughout his career since the debut of his American talk radio show, The Howard Stern Show, in 1979. Over the years he’s had just about every model and big name celebrity you can think of guest star on the show. He even served as a judge on America’s Got Talent for awhile. But one thing he’s never done is write a tell-all book, something he’s now checking off the bucket list. Stern’s been hinting at the tell-all for awhile but just announced its official release date this Tuesday, according to Radar Online.

Stern’s long anticipated tell-all, Howard Stern Comes Again, is set to hit the shelves on May 14, 2019. Readers can expect to get an inside look at the radio host’s life and find out how he got to where he is today. If they’re lucky there might even be a few scandalous stories, in typical Howard Stern fashion. Although Stern hasn’t given specific details about everything he’ll cover in the tell-all, his former sidekick Artie Lange claims a couple chapters will be focused on him.

For months @HowardStern has been teasing a secret project and today he revealed the big news — #HowardSternComesAgain, his first book in more than 20 years, is due out May 14, 2019! Preorder it now: https://t.co/VNKNs99PUl pic.twitter.com/3xMdLZA7bm — Stern Show (@sternshow) March 12, 2019

Lange is a comedian who’s unfiltered commentary contributed to The Howard Stern Show’s success. However, his years of drug abuse took away just about everything he had, according to Variety. On December 14, 2018, Lange tested positive for cocaine and opioids. He narrowly avoided jail time and was granted probation instead. Years of cocaine use have had a disastrous effect on his body, causing his nose to be deformed and partially collapse in on itself.

As for what will be written about Lange in the tell-all, Lange doesn’t seem too worried. After all, the media has captured many of his battles throughout the years publicly.

“You know what’s going to aggravate me, is if he makes more money writing about me than I did writing about me. How much more money does he need to throw on the pile for crying out loud! He’s writing a tell-all book, what’s he going to tell? Everything is out there. I’m curious to see what it is. He is a master of marketing, and he’s got me curious to see what the book will be.”

This is not the first book Stern’s published. His infamous Private Parts was released in 1993 and Miss America was published in 1995. This new book is Stern’s return to publishing after over two decades.