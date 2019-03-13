Javi Marroquin Slams Kailyn Lowry For How She Talks, Reveals MTV Left Out Key Details From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry called her ex-husband a 'd*ck' on Monday's episode.

Javi Marroquin was called out by Kailyn Lowry during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, and on Tuesday, March 12, he spoke to Radar Online about the drama that went down between him after Lowry learned he had given his girlfriend’s phone number as a contact for their son’s soccer team.

Although Lowry felt that Lauren Comeau’s number should not have been given for communications regarding her and Marroquin’s 5-year-old son, Lincoln, Marroquin told the outlet that the only reason he gave Comeau’s number is because he doesn’t like to be included in group texts. As for why Marroquin didn’t give Lowry’s number, he said she was not at the game in which numbers were taken. He then said that he planned to relay any important messages to Lowry.

Marroquin went on to say that MTV decided to cut the footage in which he explained his decision and said that everyone’s been hyping up the drama between him and Lowry.

“I even explained that in my scene, but they didn’t use that,” he said.

As for Lowry’s harsh words against him, which included a “d**k” comment, Marroquin said her mean behavior was normal.

“That’s how she communicates. I’m used to that,” he revealed. “If she didn’t call me a name, I’d think she’s feeling under the weather.”

Marroquin and Comeau dated briefly in summer 2017 before rekindling their relationship in March 2018 and announcing they were expecting their first child together just a couple months later. Then, in November of last year, their son, Eli Joseph, arrived.

While Lowry and Comeau haven’t exactly hit it off as friends in the year that has passed since she Comeau and Marroquin went public, Marroquin has hopes that they can be civil with one another for the sake of Lincoln.

As for Lowry’s drama with Marroquin, he made it clear that Comeau is unconcerned with Lowry’s antics, as well as the antics of any of his past girlfriends.

“Lauren couldn’t care less who I was with in the past. If a relationship is built off past issues it’ll never work. She’s fine,” he explained.

Although Marroquin has found love after his 2016 divorce from Lowry, Lowry has been a lot less lucky when it comes to her relationships. As fans may recall, Lowry’s last romance was with Chris Lopez, the father of her third son, whom she split from during her pregnancy.

To see more of Marroquin, Lowry, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.