Bregje Heinen Wears Nothing Under Open Top On Instagram

No freezing conditions will keep Bregje Heinen from showing off her killer curves. On Tuesday, Maxim magazine took to its verified Instagram page to share a sweltering photo that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the photo in question, the Dutch model is posing in Iceland in a long-sleeved top that remains unfastened at the front, showing that the former Victoria’s Secret model is not wearing anything underneath. The patterned gray top features fringe-type details along the sleeves, giving the garment a hippie quality. The front parts of the top are strategically positioned over her breasts to censor the photo.

Wrapped around her waist, she has a silver winter jacket while she wears nothing else underneath. The sleeves of the jacket help cover up the model, making it Instagram-friendly. The 26-year-old model has her body toward the camera as she looks fiercely at the onlooker with her lips puckered in a seductive way.

Her blonde hair is swept to the side and down, cascading over her left shoulder and onto her chest. She is wearing brown hued makeup on her eyes, helping their piercing blue stand out. On her lips, she is wearing a cherry colored lipstick that contrasts beautifully with the overall gray and silver palette of the photo.

As the photo’s geotag shows, the model posed for the photo, captured by the world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, in Iceland. Heinen is posing on a black, volcanic-looking ground that gives away her location.

The post, which Maxim shared with her 859,000 Instagram followers, garnered about 4,000 likes and close to 30 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise Heinen’s beauty and compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo.

“Such a different, beautiful look. Lovely,” one user offered.

“Stunning shot and model!! Nice work,” another one chimed in.

Heinen was discovered at age 14 but is now based in Brooklyn, where she lives with her three bulldogs, according to GQ. In addition to being a successful model, Heinen is also an abstract painter, as GQ pointed out. Having walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret, Prada, and Topshop, the supermodel still finds time to spend in front of the canvas, which has always been one of her passions, she told the magazine. She is a hardline abstractionist whose work normally consists of a few careful broad brushstrokes, often in monochrome, which the magazine compares to the the style of Franz Kline.