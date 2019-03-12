Demi Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In Very Revealing Minidress On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby is celebrating the Aries season, as she gets ready to celebrate her 24th birthday in a couple of weeks. On Tuesday, the Instagram starlet took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a plunging black dress that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the British beauty is donning a sparkly black minidress with a very low neckline that plunges down to her stomach, showing off a great deal of cleavage. The number is also short, stopping high on her thighs, helping accentuate her voluptuous figure, particularly her wide hips and strong legs. According to one of the tags on her post, her racy dress is courtesy of the brand I Saw It First.

Demi Rose is sitting on a red velvet booth at what look to be a restaurant or bar table. She is facing the camera while sitting with her legs crossed in a way that showcases her internet-famous curves. Her light brown hair is parted in the middle and down in perfectly straight strands that fall over her shoulder and onto her chest.

She is wearing black eyeliner on both her upper and lower lids, giving her a cat eye that is both sexy and elegant at the same time. She is wearing a pinkish nude lipstick and some bronzer on her cheeks that help frame her face.

The post, which Demi Rose shared with her whopping 8.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 225,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments in about two hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the Birmingham native, and also to compliment her good looks and killer body.

“You can give me a dictionary because you left me speechless… you are one in a million,” one user noted.

“We have the same bday @demirosemawby‼️ Aries season!!!” another one shared, adding the Aries symbol emoji.

As The Sun pointed out, the model also has acting aspirations, adding that she has been studying acting and also taking lessons. Demi Rose has previously said that she would love to appear in movies, and that being a Bond girl in one of the James Bond films has always been one of her main dreams. With this in mind, Demi Rose has also said she has plans to move to the U.S. to act on her acting aspirations.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the U.S. and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands,” a source told The Sun.