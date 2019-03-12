Simon Cowell Dishes About How His New Diet Has Improved His Health

The 'America's Got Talent' judge had noticeably dropped weight, and attributed his new energy boost to his diet plan.

Simon Cowell’s looked noticeably slimmer lately, and his new, healthy lifestyle secrets have had people guessing about what he’s been up to lately. Cowell recently shared some of his new, healthy living rules with the media, attributing the fact his weight loss and his new-found energy to a diet plan he’s been following.

After he took a surprising and nasty fall down the stairs in his house back in October 2017, Cowell knew he had to make some major life changes. At the time of the fall, his son was only 3-years-old, and making sure Cowell would be around to see his son grow up became a major goal for Cowell.

The morning of the accident felt like any other morning to Cowell. He got up to get a hot cup of milk at about 6:45 AM London time. While he was in the process of grabbing his beverage, he fainted and fell down the stairs. While in the hospital, he learned that he had very low blood pressure, and that was the reason he fainted and fell.

“It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep. He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs. An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace surrounded by worried aides,” a source close to Cowell said at the time, according to Page Six.

Cowell’s new diet plan allowed him to drop several pounds and improved his health substantially. After his hospitalization, he visited a well-known nutritionist, and had some blood work done. The diet the specialist formulated for him was based on Cowell’s condition and blood test results.

In fact, Cowell’s diet features a lot of foods most people love and enjoy that Cowell no longer eats, including red meat, bread, dairy, gluten, and sugar. Cowell also admits he started consuming less alcohol, although that isn’t part of his diet he plans on ditching completely. Surprisingly, Cowell said he hasn’t had any issues sticking to his diet, but he attributes a lot of that motivation to his now 5-year-old son, Eric, who actually likes eating many of the foods Cowell has been restricted to with his father.

“Apart from ice cream, [Eric] actually likes water, eats all his raw vegetable. I’m on the Eric Cowell diet. He’s a sweetheart,” Cowell said, according to Extra.

When Cowell learned from doctors that he had an intolerance for certain types of foods and that was a primary reason for his fatigue, changing his diet seemed like a necessity. Now that he has done it, we can see the results, and the America’s Got Talent judge looks far happier and healthier.