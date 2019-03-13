WWE News: Current ‘Raw’ Champion Responds To Rumors That He Asked For His Release From WWE

There have been plenty of rumors flying lately, but are any of them true?

Around the end of January, there were plenty of rumors swirling that numerous WWE superstars were looking to leave the company. As reported by The Inquisitr, The Revival were some of those who had reportedly requested their release with hopes of getting out of their WWE contracts. Now, times have certainly changed and they’re speaking out on all of the speculation going around.

About a month after rumors were first reported that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder wanted out of WWE, they became the Raw Tag team Champions. Now, they have had a number of successful title defenses and are in line for a prime spot and match at WrestleMania 35 next month.

Despite the fact that The Revival are doing well now, those rumors were out there somehow. There were rumors about Maria and Mike Kanellis as well along with others. Eventually, WWE even parted ways with superstars such as Tye Dillinger, Hideo Itami, and TJP.

Still, many wonder where rumors like that get started and they’re always hovering over the heads of the superstars. Right now, The Revival are doing very well on Monday Night Raw as the Red Brand champions, but what do they think about all the speculation that was being passed around about them?

Wilder briefly spoke about reports surrounding The Revival requesting their WWE releases. — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) March 12, 2019

Dash Wilder recently spoke with The Daily Mirror and he decided to touch on the rumors that he and Scott Dawson were leaving WWE. Of course, he wasn’t going to get into it too much as that’s not really a topic that the company would want them saying a whole lot about.

Still, Wilder couldn’t just let it go and he let the world know the truth and how the rumors affected The Revival.

“I won’t touch on it too much, but what I will say is, that it was lost in translation. There were some things that got out there that I don’t think people knew the full story about. I don’t think it aggravated us, it kind of gave us – again, we like to be angry. We like to be mad at things and have something to fight for. So that gave us more fuel for the fire and we were like, ‘We’ll have fun with the internet over that, as they don’t know what’s what, so we’re not going to tell them otherwise.'”

Not only did Wilder essentially say that all of the talk and the reports were nothing but unsubstantiated rumors, but he also built them into a storyline. The Revival was on the verge of leaving WWE according to speculation, but they’ve now used those reports to build up their anger and used them as a springboard to the tag titles.