Nearly Every ‘Halo’ Game Is Coming To PC

'Halo: Reach' will also be added to the 'Master Chief Collection.'

Gaming fans around the world, rejoice. Earlier today, Microsoft made two big announcements, which are bound to please Halo and Master Chief fans from all over.

As detailed on Xbox Wire (Microsoft’s official blog and website for gaming announcements and news), Brian Jarrard — the community director for 343 Industries — revealed that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be heading to the PC. For those who aren’t aware, 343 Industries is the studio that has taken over development responsibilities. Halo: Combat Evolved(and a handful of sequels) were originally helmed by Bungie, a Seattle-based studio which has since gone on to create the wildly popular Destiny, and its sequel, Destiny 2.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a compilation of a handful of games from the long-running series, which originally released on Xbox One back in November of 2014. At launch, the anthology came bundled with Halo: Combat EvolvedAnniversary(an enhanced remake of the first Halo game), Halo 2 Anniversary(a similarly overhauled version), Halo 3, and Halo 4. Over the years, 343 Industries — along with a handful of other contributing developers — released updates and patches for the collection, including adding in the campaign mode for Halo 3: ODST, a side-story of sorts, which serves as a companion piece to Halo 3.

Unfortunately, while the Master Chief Collection was praised for its quantity of content and the overhauled visuals, it was also criticized for numerous matchmaking issues and a significant amount of bugs and glitches. That being said, despite originally launching more than four years ago, the collection has been patched and tweaked time after time, in an attempt to make good with the Halo community.

As explained on Halo Waypoint, the Master Chief Collection will also be made available on Steam; a first for the series. While the PC release won’t include Halo 5: Guardians, 343 Industries is adding Halo: Reach to the anthology, bringing the total number of included games to six. Halo: Reach(a prequel originally released in 2010) will also be added to the Xbox One version of the Master Chief Collection.

Halo: Reach coming to The Master Chief Collection in 4K on both Steam and the Microsoft Store https://t.co/HBadOcc7Lt pic.twitter.com/PrVOI3LDCN — Polygon (@Polygon) March 12, 2019

The development teams behind the PC version of the Master Chief Collection have also promised a handful of features and options, specifically designed with PC gamers in mind.

“The team is passionately committed to ensuring that all the features, bells, and whistles expected in a modern PC title are included with MCC,” the announcement on Halo Waypoint explains.

“These features may vary somewhat by title, and we won’t get everything in there all at once – this is a product and an experience that will grow and evolve over time. We are laying the groundwork for PC native features such as excellent mouse and keyboard controls, support for multiple resolutions and aspect ratios, field-of-view sliders, and adjustable framerates, to name but a few. And yes, there will be support for Xbox gamepads and other PC controllers.”

At the time of writing, there is no set release date for the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection.