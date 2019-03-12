Former ‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Surprises Fans With Brunette Look

Kim Zolciak-Biermann rose to fame with her long, blonde locks. So it is unsurprising that Instagram users were surprised to find out that the reality TV star is actually a brunette. On Monday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she is rocking chocolate-colored locks, as Today pointed out.

In the photo in question, the 40-year-old is posing with her 22-year-old daughter, Brielle, showing both of them posing together for a selfie. Zolciak-Biermann is sporting dark brown tresses while Brielle is blonde. In the caption, the reality TV star explained that she had really dark hair until her teenage years when she started dying it blonde.

As Today explained, Zolciak-Biermann is wearing a wig in the photo, as confirmed by her subsequent photos that shows she is still very much a blonde, and also the fact that she specified in the caption that would never go back to dark hair. According to the report, she ordered this particular wig as part of a Halloween costume.

As Today detailed, wigs are an essential item for Zolciak-Biermann, as she uses them to protect her natural hair from the damage caused by chemicals, heat, and other products involved in hairstyling.

“I sit in a makeup chair for an hour, hour and a half every day,” she said, as per Today.

“Then I’d have to spend another hour if I didn’t use a wig, and I can’t do that again. All in all, I feel very sexy with the wig on. It’s definitely a change.”

As fans will know, the reality star is a fan of wigs, and has previously talked about trying to start her own affordable wig company, Today reports. At the moment, Zolciak-Biermann is getting ready to start selling some of the 150-plus styles she has collected over the years, with proceeds going to charity, according to the report.

The post, which she shared with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 78,000 likes and more than 3,600 comments, which is higher than her normal average, proving that it was a hit with her fans. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to share their opinion about her hairstyle.

“The dark hair is STUNNING on you. Seriously takes years off your face. You should totally rock it,” one user offered.

“Wow!! I love love the dark on you! An Brielle always looks cute,” another one chimed in.