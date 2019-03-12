Lori Loughlin Once Joked About Spending Lots Of Money On Daughter Oliva Jade’s Education

Lori Loughlin’s seemingly innocent quip about spending a lot of money on her daughter’s education is getting lots of attention on social media today, now that the actress has been charged with mail fraud as part of an elaborate college-entrance exam scam.

Her daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, has a Youtube channel with over 1 million subscribers. Loughlin appeared in one of her videos back in 2017 in which Giannulli tries to teach her mom some modern slang. At around the 6-minute mark, The Fuller House actress seemed particularly baffled by the phrase “England Is My City,” a line from a song by Youtube star, Jake Paul.

“If you would’ve said ‘England Is My City,’ I would’ve said, ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?'” Loughlin remarks before they both start laughing.

One Twitter user posted the clip to the platform on Tuesday and it currently has thousands of retweets.

As CNN reports, Lori Loughlin, fellow actress Felicity Huffman and a slew of other wealthy individuals have been indicted for committing fraud to ensure that students got into high-profile schools. This scheme allegedly involved making big payments to a “college prep” company to take the SATs for said students. The indictment also claims that these very rich individuals also paid college coaches to accept students into sports programs and created fake athletic profiles to boost their credibility.

“This case is about the widening corruption of elite college admissions through the steady application of wealth combined with fraud,” said Andrew Lelling, the US attorney for Massachusetts, in a statement to the press. “There can be no separate college admission system for the wealthy, and I’ll add that there will not be a separate criminal justice system either.”

As E! News reports, Lori Loughlin has been accused of paying half a million dollars to get Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella Rose into the University of Southern California as fraudulent rowing team members.

“The Gianullis agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” court documents in the case state, as reported by E!

E! notes that Loughlin has deleted all of her social media accounts. Giannulli’s Youtube and Instagram accounts are still up and public but she seems to have disabled comments on some of her more recent Instagram posts. People have been using the comments sections on her older posts to slam Olivia and her family for their alleged role in the scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannulli has not made an official statement on social media about the case, as of writing.