Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Alleged ‘Photoshop’ In Fresh Wave Of Post-Tristan Attacks

Just days after disabling comments on her Instagram following The Hollywood Gossip‘s report of Photoshop accusations, Khloe Kardashian is once again under fire. With her fresh split from Tristan Thomspon still dominating headlines, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is now a “single mom” – something that Page Six confirms Kim Kardashian said on February 21, 2019.

Khloe is no stranger to Photoshop accusations. On March 8, Khloe disabled comments on her Instagram account following a string of replies that included questions of a head “so big in relation to the rest of your body.” The image in question showed Khloe climbing a staircase in a crystal-adorned bodysuit, but fans were uncertain as to how much reality they were seeing.

On March 12, having returned to an account permitting comments, Khloe updated her Instagram with a confident image. A sheer-woven bodysuit left little the imagination, and Khloe’s wavy, blonde hair seemed to have undergone the “glam squad” treatment that the family is accustomed to.

With a Las Vegas location caption and thanks to her stylists, Khloe praised her team for her “fabulous outfit,” but fans were left wondering if an editing team may have been at work. Six hours after being posted, the picture had accumulated over 1 million likes.

“you do know that celebrities still edit the photos and post them right? Lmao oml [sic]”

One response appeared to be a Public Service Announcement for other fans.

This isn’t Khloe’s first Photoshop scandal (and not by a long stretch). On February 1, 2019, Harper’s Bazaar reported the collective “savage reactions” to a Photoshop “fail” that saw the star ridiculed on social media.

“You look more photoshopped than you think.”

Responses such as these are a dime a dozen for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloe’s most questionable Photoshop scandal dates back to 2016. An ab-flaunting selfie came with both an admission of editing and Khloe reposting the unedited version shortly afterward.

“Yes, I did Photoshop it, but I was trying to make my thinner leg look bigger to match my other leg!!! All I want are big, thick thighs and I hate how skinny my legs are.”

As E! News reports, Khloe provided an explanation, but the comment didn’t come without the signature Kardashian trait – defending yourself.

Khloe’s March 12 post showed the star from the waist-up in a first image. The second showed this new mother’s physique in full. In April 2018, Khloe gave birth to True Thompson amid a wave of scandal as Tristan Thompson’s infidelity was made public. In 2019, Kylie Jenner’s close friend, Jordyn Woods, found herself at the epicenter of Tristan’s “cheating” headlines. Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview confirmed involvement with Thompson.