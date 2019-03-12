Miley Cyrus Gets Instagram DM From Ex Nick Jonas Praising Her Recent Throwback Snaps

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas may be exes, but they’ve still got a lot of love for each other. The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer took to her Instagram account to share a snap of a recent Instagram DM exchange between the her and her ex that proved that the former couple are on good terms.

Miley shared the screenshot of their messages on Tuesday, March 12, revealing that she had initially contacted the Jonas Brother by sending him a throwback photo of her and her younger sister Noah Cyrus. The snap was likely taken during the time between June 2006 and December 2007 — which is when Us Weekly noted that the stars dated — as Miley was showing support for her former beau by rocking a Jonas Brothers T-shirt.

“Lols,” she wrote under the photo, which Nick was also clearly a fan of.

“Amazing,” he responded, adding that the slew of throwback photos the former Hannah Montana star has been sharing on social media over the past few days have been “fire,” though he opted to use the flame emoji to express his feelings towards the snap rather than the word.

Miley has been digging into the archives since International Women’s Day last Friday, uploading old photos to both her Instagram feed and her Instagram stories featuring a slew of famous ladies, including a number of her fellow Disney Channel alums. Fans have been going wild for the blasts from the past, and the “Malibu” singer wasn’t afraid to show her 87.3 million followers that her ex-boyfriend has too.

“That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been [fire],” she captioned today’s post, following in Nick’s footsteps and choosing to use a string of flame emojis.

Talk about ex goals – see the DM! https://t.co/jDM8PUubND — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 12, 2019

Jonas isn’t the only one that’s commented on her throwback posts. Yesterday, the singer uploaded a vintage clip of her performing her hit song “7 Things,” and at one point sang next to Selena Gomez, who was dancing along. As Elle reported, the post not only got her a response from Selena — who, ironically, is also a ex-girlfriend of Nick Jonas — but Demi Lovato as well.

“Tbt -such babies,” the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress wrote, while Demi said that the clip was “Iconic.”

Nick and Miley dated for almost two years before calling it quits in December of 2007, with Miley later explaining that the Jonas Brothers was her “first love” and the day they broke up was extremely difficult for her. The stars have both moved on, as Nick married actress Priyanka Chopra in a lavish ceremony at the beginning of December, while Miley tied the knot with her long-time beau Liam Hemsworth at an intimate wedding just a few weeks later.