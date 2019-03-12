Donald Trump Jr. Is Roasted On Twitter For Mocking College Admissions Scandal

Twitter wants to know how Don Jr. and his dad got into University of Pennsylvania.

With the college admissions scandal, it was one of those days that Donald Trump Jr. could have benefited from some advice courtesy of Kenny Rogers’ song “The Gambler.”

“You’ve got to know when to hold ’em

Know when to fold ’em

Know when to walk away

And know when to run.”

Jr. shared his condemnation of Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin on Twitter after it was revealed that they had been arrested and were being charged with cheating to get their children into the colleges of their choice. In mocking the two actors, Trump Jr. ignited a firestorm of comments aimed at him, his siblings, his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and President Donald Trump in reference to how they got into prestigious colleges.

Some Twitter users tried to be polite, telling the eldest son of the president to stay in his lane.

“This is one where

Other Twitter users were not so kind.

“Tell me about it. How about the Emmyless reality star whose son is so dumb he had to pay to get him into Penn.”

Uproxx weighed in on Donald Trump Jr.’s lack of self-awareness in making jokes about a scandal involving the wealthy greasing palms to get their offspring into choice colleges considering the rumors surrounding his own family.

Donald Trump Jr.’s posts on Twitter rehashed old stories about the president donating $100,000 to The Penn Club just before his son applied after never getting involved previously in any capacity with the alumni association. The elder Trump went on to donate $1.4 million over the years when Jr. and Ivanka attended.

The Twitterverse went on to challenge Donald Trump Jr. to release his high school transcripts and SAT scores, and they would do the same for their entry into various Ivy League schools. Others mocked the president’s son, asking if he’s ever been employed by anyone other than his father.

TFW ur dad paid to get you into college and then gave you a job out of college anyway, defeating the purpose of bribing your way into college https://t.co/5gx7N2c0eJ — Thom is ainm dom (@thomdunn) March 12, 2019

As often happens with social media, things got uglier when people shared articles about Donald Trump Jr.’s reportedly less than stellar time at the University of Pennsylvania, says People Magazine. In the book, Born Trump, it was reported that Don Jr. was dubbed “Diaper Don” for his habits after drinking.

Vanity Fair reporter Emily Jane Fox wrote in her book that the younger Trump would get rowdy when he got drunk, pass out in the rooms of others, and wet the bed.

“Diaper Don would wake up in some stranger’s dorm room or off-campus apartment or bedroom in his frat house, covered in piss, walk back to his own room, and get blitzed that evening or the next anew.”

Someone who attended Penn with Trump Jr. says that on a spring break trip to Jamaica, the president’s oldest son narrowly avoided a fight while drinking after angrily addressing a Penn loss to Florida State in the NCAA Basketball tournament. The classmate said Trump stood on a table and chanted.

“That’s all right! That’s OK! You’re gonna work for us someday.”