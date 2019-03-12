Dorit Kemsley Slams ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star For Having An ‘Agenda’ And Being ‘Self-Serving’ Amid Doggy Drama

She could be talking about Lisa Vanderpump.

Dorit Kemsley hopes viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will allow the ninth season of the reality series to play out before they make any judgements against her or any other member of the cast.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kemsley took aim at someone’s agenda as rumors continue to swirl in which Lisa Vanderpump is accused of attempting to push a negative story about Kemsley and her former dog, who tragically ended up in a dog shelter after she gave her away.

“I encourage the audience to tune in and see the real story and not, you know, someone’s agenda or something self-serving. Playing it out in the press, you know, everything is always a bit inflated and it’s one-sided,” she explained.

While Kemsley didn’t say it was Vanderpump who she was referring to, many of her co-stars have suggested Vanderpump attempted to use Teddi Mellencamp to pass on the story about Kemsley and her dog Lucy, who was the second dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs that didn’t work out for her family.

Although Vanderpump met with Kemsley and assured her that she was not upset about Kemsley’s decision to give Lucy to another woman, who assured her she would be provided with a good home, it has been said that Vanderpump tried to push the story in an effort to punish Kemsley for not returning the animal to Vanderpump Dogs.

Continuing on to Entertainment Tonight, Kemsley said that despite her current tension with Vanderpump, who appears to be estranged from the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she hasn’t completely closed the door for a reconciliation and said she’s an “easy girl to repair things with.”

“It just takes an apology or a conversation that’s true and honest and real, and two people that want to. You know? And I’m always up for trying to repair something, always,” she explained.

Vanderpump hasn’t been seen publicly with her co-stars since last September.

Kemsley went on to say that although she is open to a future reunion with Vanderpump, she won’t be the one to call and make it happen. She also said that fans should stay tuned and see how the rest of Season 9 plays out.

To see more of Kemsley and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.