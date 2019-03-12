Tayshia Adams Speaks Out After Finding Out She Was Never In ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood’s Final 2

'The Bachelor' runner-up was forced to relive her painful breakup on the live finale, but watching Colton say goodbye to Hannah G. had to be even harder.

Colton Underwood broke up with two of his final three women on The Bachelor finale, but it’s pretty clear who his runner-up was. While The Bachelor star ended his relationships with both Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin on the penultimate episode of the ABC reality show, he later revealed that he didn’t want Godwin to be his “backup plan” after his true love, Cassie Randolph, ended their relationship.

“In that moment, when I was having that conversation with Cassie, I didn’t want to lose her and I knew that I didn’t want my life to go on without her,” Underwood told Hannah G. about Cassie Randolph.

“So I couldn’t do that to you where you were the backup plan. And that sounds bad, but you don’t deserve that and you know you don’t deserve that.”

While that was painful for Hannah G. to hear, it must have been even worse for Tayshia to find out that Colton considered the Alabama beauty his back-up plan, which pretty much sounds like a runner-up on this show.

Tayshia, who remained relatively calm as Colton ended his relationship with her, ultimately stepped away from the cameras to assure him he’s a “good guy,” Vulture notes. But while Colton’s breakup speeches for the Tayshia and Hannah were similar, he seemed much more distraught after ending things with Hannah, whom he said he had always thought would be with him in the end. During Colton’s live reunions with both women, Tayshia seemed more composed while Hannah was still struggling with the breakup.

After her reunion with Colton on The Bachelor finale, Tayshia Adams told People,

“Watching the show was fine, until the last couple episodes. I couldn’t even watch the last one.”

After her Bachelor breakup aired, Tayshia Adams took to Instagram to thank fans for their support during her journey on the ABC dating show. Tayshia revealed that she has always been a private person and had her heart broken in the past—she has talked openly about her divorce— but she admitted she wouldn’t change her experience on the show for anything.

“I have proven to myself that I have a lot to offer, I do deserve to be happy, in love, and to have someone fight for me. And although it wasn’t me at the end, I walk away from this experience choosing ME,” Tayshia wrote.

Tayshia Adams added that she is happier than she has ever been in her life and that she knows there is someone special waiting out there for her.

Bachelor fans posted plenty of comments to Tayshia’s post, with many saying she handled herself with class and grace during the breakup and during her reunion with Colton on the first half of the live two-part finale.

The second half of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor finale airs Tuesday night on ABC.