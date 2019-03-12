Kyle Richards Addresses PuppyGate On Twitter, Says She And Teddi Mellencamp Were Used By Lisa Vanderpump

Why didn't Kyle Richards bring her dog?

Kyle Richards and her co-stars are experiencing some major backlash on Twitter due to the PuppyGate scandal that is currently playing out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In one particular tweet shared this week, Richards was tagged by a fan who wanted to know why Lisa Vanderpump had invited her and Teddi Mellencamp to Vanderpump Dogs if it weren’t in an effort to convince them to publicly slam Dorit Kemsley for giving away a dog she had adopted.

After the fan asked the question, another person chimed in, claiming that the women weren’t invited there at all. Instead, the second viewer said Richards and Mellencamp had visited the rescue center to have their dogs groomed and added that Richards had “conveniently forgot to bring her dog.”

Following the sharing of the message, Richards weighed in on the comment by suggesting she could not believe that anyone would be convinced of any such thing.

“This is the stuff that I just cannot believe people are buying. I was TOLD to be there. Just like Teddi and the 2 Johns were,” Richards wrote on March 11. “My dog Khloe doesn’t get groomed there. Never has. Why would I take her there? She’s 14 & too old to be used as an alibi.”

In a second post to a fan, Richards said that Vanderpump enlisted her and Mellencamp to visit Vanderpump Dogs to push her “plan” for Kemsley’s punishment on them in an effort to “keep her hands clean.”

“If this was LVP’s plan why didn’t Teddi ever hear it from LVP? Never called her? Texted her to verify ‘the plan?'” someone asked days ago.

“Why do you think???? To keep her hands clean!” she replied.

Throughout the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump has been accused of using Mellencamp and the rest of the cast to push a negative story about Kemsley and her decision to give away her dog Lucy, even though she knew Kemsley didn’t mean for any harm to come to the dog. As she’s explained, she gave the dog to what she believed would be a loving family after Lucy began biting her husband and kids. Then, sadly, the woman dropped the animal off at a shelter.

To see more of Richards, Mellencamp, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.