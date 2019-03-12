Lori Loughlin Deletes Social Media Accounts Amid College Admission Bribery Scandal

On Monday morning, Lori Loughlin was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud following her involvement in a college admission bribery scandal. She and 50 other wealthy parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, allegedly paid a man thousands of dollars to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and gain admission to ivy league schools under false pretenses. Neither Loughlin nor her representatives have commented on the matter, but the former Full House star did delete her social media accounts on Tuesday, according to E! News.

The actresses’ Instagram and Twitter accounts have been flooded with comments about the conspiracy since the court documents were unsealed in Boston on Tuesday. These accounts now lead to an error page, as it seems Loughlin has deactivated them. However, her official Facebook page is still running. Outraged fans continue to leave negative comments on the star’s posts.

“Really? Cheating??? What about the kids who really deserve to be there? Makes me sick,” one person commented on a recent post about her Hallmark Channel series When Calls The Heart.

Loughlin’s daughter, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, has made her Instagram account private. She and her sister, Olivia Jade, 19, were both allegedly aided by her mother’s actions. Loughlin reportedly paid $500,000 for her daughters’ admission to University of Southern California as recruits for the school’s crew team. Neither Olivia nor Jade had participated in crew in the past.

Many students were reportedly unaware that bribery was involved in their college admission. It is unclear if Olivia and Isabella were among these students.

Olivia began her studies at USC in fall 2018 as a communications major. She and her sister are both well-known YouTubers, but Olivia has amassed nearly 2 million followers on her beauty vlogs compared to Isabella’s 260,000. In light of the scandal, Olivia is now being harassed on Instagram, according to Teen Vogue.

Many users are referring to Olivia as a “cheater” in the comments of her posts. On Twitter, many users have posted a clip of the YouTuber stating that she did not think she would attend many classes during her time at USC.

“But I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know,” she said.

The school released a statement on Tuesday announcing their cooperation with the government on the matter, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“USC has not been accused of any wrongdoing and will continue to cooperate fully with the government’s investigation,” the statement read. “We understand that the government believes that illegal activity was carried out by individuals who went to great lengths to conceal their actions from the university. USC is conducting an internal investigation and will take employment actions as appropriate.”

They added that USC’s admission process will be carefully reviewed to ensure that this cannot happen again.