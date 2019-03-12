‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Gushes Over Wife Catelynn Lowell In Adorable Birthday Post

'There isn’t another woman on this planet that I hold in higher regard.'

Tyler Baltierra is letting fans know that he is one lucky guy in his most recent Instagram post.

Earlier today, the reality star took to his Instagram account to share his love for wife Catelynn Lowell on her birthday. Along with a heartfelt caption, Baltierra shared a stunning solo shot of Catelynn who is rocking a face full of makeup and curls in her hair. She looks away from the camera with a smile on her face and appears to be incredibly happy in this particular image. With the photo, Tyler also poured his heart out to fans and gushed over how much Catelynn means to him.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful wife! There isn’t another woman on this planet that I hold in higher regard. Her perseverance, her capacity to love & her amazing spirit is infectious, just like her smile is contagious,” he wrote. “I’m beyond blessed to have spent the last 13 years by her side. I love you so much babe.”

The photo and sweet tribute has earned Tyler a lot of attention from his legion of 2-million-plus Instagram followers with over 163,000 likes in addition to 3,000-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to wish Catelynn a happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Tyler’s words to his wife were.

“She has such a kind soul. I should have guessed she was a Pisces,” one follower wrote.

“Happy birthday darlin, all of your wishes are coming true so i wish happiness and good health to you!! Have a great day enjoy God bless.”

“Happy Birthday Cate!!! I hope you have a,wonderful and blessed birthday,” another chimed in.

And the adorable snapshot comes just a few weeks after the pair gave birth to their third daughter, Vaeda Luma. Back in September, Catelynn let fans know that she and Tyler were expecting a “rainbow baby” following a miscarriage in her previous pregnancy. She told fans that after her struggles with mental illness and dealing with a miscarriage, they were not expecting to get pregnant, but lo and behold, they did and they could not be happier.

While she was pregnant with their daughter, she and Tyler went through a few rough spots in their relationship and even told fans that they were doing a trial 30-day separation as they needed some time apart. Now, the pair is back together, and judging by Tyler’s Instagram post, they seem to be doing incredibly well.

Congrats to the happy family!