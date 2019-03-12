WWE Rumors: Updated And Rumored Card For ‘WrestleMania 35’ After ‘Monday Night Raw’

The card is taking shape, but there are still many more matches to come.

Up until WWE presented Fastlane on Sunday night, there were really only two matches in place for the biggest pay-per-view of the year. After Monday Night Raw, the card has considerably grown with a few more matches confirmed and a number of others starting to take shape as WrestleMania 35 is now less than a month away.

The first match scheduled for WrestleMania was Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins. Back in January, the Royal Rumble men’s match was won by Rollins and he chose to take on “The Beast” for his title over Daniel Bryan.

Ronda Rousey was set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch, but the McMahon family changed that up. After weeks of build-up and alterations, the match has now been confirmed as Triple Threat with Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair.

With both of those matches confirmed and in place, the Red Brand is pretty much revealing their contribution to WrestleMania 35 before SmackDown Live. As reported by The Inquisitr, Kurt Angle also announced his “Farewell Match” for the PPV, and Triple H will take on Batista in a No Holds Barred Match which was made official on Monday.

WWE

As far as Kurt Angle’s opponent goes, no one knows who that will be as of yet. The Inquisitr reported that John Cena made a very interesting post on Instagram which revealed he will be in New York for WrestleMania 35 and that facing Angle would be a great opportunity.

That match is not scheduled or confirmed by WWE at all, but it is one of many being rumored right now. The only other things truly in place are that Alexa Bliss will host the event while SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che will be special correspondents.

Different programs are building on both Raw and SmackDown Live, and it’s not too hard to see what WWE may have in the works. Still, anything is possible until the company actually declares the matches as official and announces them.

WWE

Confirmed card for WrestleMania 35 as of March 12, 2019:

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs. TBD

No Holds Barred Match: Batista vs. Triple H

Host – Alexa Bliss

Special Correspondents – Colin Jost, Michael Che

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tournament Winner – TBD

Rumored matches for WrestleMania 35 – Not confirmed:

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. SmackDown Team vs. Raw Team vs. NXT Team

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. TBD

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs. TBD

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. The Bar vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. TBD

WWE United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. TBD

Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Of course, anything and everything is possible to change with any rumors or speculation. WWE can change things far out or even at the last minute, but WrestleMania 35‘s card is certainly starting to take shape and become more concrete.